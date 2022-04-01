Shell Starts Up Production From Colibri Project Off Trinidad

Energy supermajor Shell has started production from the Colibri project offshore Trinidad and Tobago.

The supermajor said that Shell Trinidad and Tobago – through BG International, a subsidiary of Shell – today began production on Block 22 and NCMA-4 in the North Coast Marine Area (NCMA) in Trinidad and Tobago.

The start-up of Colibri follows the amendment to the Block 6 Production Sharing Contract for the Manatee field, marking yet another significant milestone in Shell’s growth strategy in-country. Shell announced Final Investment Decision for Project Colibri in March 2020.

According to the company, this will allow for the delivery of gas both domestically and internationally through Atlantic LNG.

“I am proud of the team in Trinidad and Tobago for their commitment to safely delivering this project on time,” said Wael Sawan, Director of Integrated Gas, Renewable, and Energy Solutions at Shell.

“This reinforces the delivery of Shell’s Powering Progress strategy in-country, as we seek to provide more and cleaner energy solutions, globally. Colibri, along with other development projects, will see natural gas going into both the domestic petrochemical markets and into LNG exports, in line with the energy ambitions of Trinidad and Tobago,” Sawan added.

Project Colibri is a backfill project that is expected to add approximately 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) of sustained near-term gas production with peak production expected to be approximately 43,000 boe/d through a series of four subsea gas wells, tied back to the existing Poinsettia Platform located in the NCMA acreage.

First gas at Colibri was reached on March 30, 2022, and the estimated production for Colibri represents 100 percent of total gross figures.

The Shell-operated Colibri development is co-owned with the Trinidad and Tobago national oil company Heritage Petroleum Company Limited which has a working interest of 10 and 20 percent respectively in Block 22 and NCMA-4 in the North Coast Marine Area.

Colibri, when combined with Barracuda and existing developments, will deliver more gas to the Trinidad and Tobago domestic market and the LNG export markets.

Shell is also a major shareholder in Atlantic LNG, a significant global producer of LNG, and its equity in the Atlantic plant ranges from 46 percent to 57.5 percent in each of the four trains at the facility.

This is a second startup for Shell this week. Namely, the company started production from PowerNap, a subsea development in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico with estimated peak production of 20,000 boe/d.

The PowerNap development is a tie-back to the Shell-operated Olympus production hub in the prolific Mars Corridor. Shell discovered the field in 2014. It is 100 percent developed by the supermajor, located in the south-central Mississippi Canyon area approximately 150 miles from New Orleans in about 4,200 feet of water. The final investment decision for the project was taken in 2019.

PowerNap’s subsea tie-back to the Olympus platform includes three production wells produced through a single insulated 19-mile flowline and high-pressure gas lift capability. Shell operates Olympus with a 71.5 percent working interest while BP controls the remaining 28.5 percent.

