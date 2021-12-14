Shell Signs Egypt Farm Out Deals

The value of the transactions was not disclosed by Shell or QatarEnergy.

Shell has revealed that its subsidiary, Shell Exploration & Production (93) B.V., has signed farm out agreements with QatarEnergy, under which QatarEnergy will acquire a 17 percent stake in both Block 3 and Block 4 in the Egyptian Red Sea.

These agreements are subject to government and regulatory approvals, without prejudice to pre-emption rights, Shell noted. The value of the transactions was not disclosed by Shell or QatarEnergy.

Following completion of the deals, Shell will hold a 43 percent operated stake in Block 3, with BHP holding a 30 percent stake, QatarEnergy holding a 17 percent interest and Tharwa holding a 10 percent stake. In Block 4, Shell will hold a 21 percent operated interest, with Mubadala Petroleum holding a 27 percent stake, BHP holding a 25 percent stake, QatarEnergy holding a 17 percent interest and Tharwa holding a 10 percent stake.

“Bringing such reliable partners into the project will enable us to leverage our joint expertise as we progress the opportunity,” Khaled Kacem, Shell’s vice president and country chair for Egypt, said in a company statement.

“It is also worth highlighting that we were able to attract new market entrants thanks to the favorable investment climate in Egypt,” Kacem added in the statement.

Commenting on the deals, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the minister of state for energy affairs and the president and CEO of QatarEnergy, said, “we are pleased with this important development, as it represents QatarEnergy’s entry into the Arab Republic of Egypt’s well-established upstream oil and gas sector and offers an opportunity for the consortium partners to explore this frontier acreage”.

“We are also delighted to have the opportunity to work with our strategic partner Shell, and to further develop our relationship with the Egyptian ministry of petroleum and mineral resources, Egypt’s Tharwa Petroleum Company, and the other partners, whilst also pushing forward with QatarEnergy’s upstream growth strategy,” Al-Kaabi added in the statement.

QatarEnergy highlighted that Block 3 covers an area of 1,195 square miles in water depths of 328 feet to 3,280 feet and that Block 4 covers an area of 1,190 square miles in water depths of 492 feet to 1,640 feet.

In September, Shell announced that its subsidiaries Shell Egypt N.V. and Shell Austria GmbH (“Shell”), had completed the sale of their upstream assets in Egypt’s Western Desert to a consortium made up of subsidiaries of Cheiron Petroleum Corporation and Cairn Energy PLC. The transaction, which was first announced back in March, had a base consideration of $646 million and additional payments of up to $280 million between 2021 and 2024, contingent on the oil price and the results of further exploration.

In October 2019, Shell Egypt announced that it would market its onshore upstream assets in the Western Desert in order to fully concentrate on growing its Egyptian offshore exploration and integrated gas business.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com