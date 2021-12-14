Shell Signs Egypt Farm Out Deals
Shell has revealed that its subsidiary, Shell Exploration & Production (93) B.V., has signed farm out agreements with QatarEnergy, under which QatarEnergy will acquire a 17 percent stake in both Block 3 and Block 4 in the Egyptian Red Sea.
These agreements are subject to government and regulatory approvals, without prejudice to pre-emption rights, Shell noted. The value of the transactions was not disclosed by Shell or QatarEnergy.
Following completion of the deals, Shell will hold a 43 percent operated stake in Block 3, with BHP holding a 30 percent stake, QatarEnergy holding a 17 percent interest and Tharwa holding a 10 percent stake. In Block 4, Shell will hold a 21 percent operated interest, with Mubadala Petroleum holding a 27 percent stake, BHP holding a 25 percent stake, QatarEnergy holding a 17 percent interest and Tharwa holding a 10 percent stake.
“Bringing such reliable partners into the project will enable us to leverage our joint expertise as we progress the opportunity,” Khaled Kacem, Shell’s vice president and country chair for Egypt, said in a company statement.
“It is also worth highlighting that we were able to attract new market entrants thanks to the favorable investment climate in Egypt,” Kacem added in the statement.
Commenting on the deals, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the minister of state for energy affairs and the president and CEO of QatarEnergy, said, “we are pleased with this important development, as it represents QatarEnergy’s entry into the Arab Republic of Egypt’s well-established upstream oil and gas sector and offers an opportunity for the consortium partners to explore this frontier acreage”.
“We are also delighted to have the opportunity to work with our strategic partner Shell, and to further develop our relationship with the Egyptian ministry of petroleum and mineral resources, Egypt’s Tharwa Petroleum Company, and the other partners, whilst also pushing forward with QatarEnergy’s upstream growth strategy,” Al-Kaabi added in the statement.
QatarEnergy highlighted that Block 3 covers an area of 1,195 square miles in water depths of 328 feet to 3,280 feet and that Block 4 covers an area of 1,190 square miles in water depths of 492 feet to 1,640 feet.
In September, Shell announced that its subsidiaries Shell Egypt N.V. and Shell Austria GmbH (“Shell”), had completed the sale of their upstream assets in Egypt’s Western Desert to a consortium made up of subsidiaries of Cheiron Petroleum Corporation and Cairn Energy PLC. The transaction, which was first announced back in March, had a base consideration of $646 million and additional payments of up to $280 million between 2021 and 2024, contingent on the oil price and the results of further exploration.
In October 2019, Shell Egypt announced that it would market its onshore upstream assets in the Western Desert in order to fully concentrate on growing its Egyptian offshore exploration and integrated gas business.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Petrobras Hires Third Seadrill Drillship For Buzios Field
- Geopolitical Tensions Increase Risk of Price Swing
- Saudis Warn Energy Transition Will Cause Oil Price Spikes
- Exxon, QatarEnergy Get More Acreage Offshore Cyprus
- Halliburton and Exxon in Talks for Oil Field Stake
- Lukoil, Petronas Alter Shah Deniz Deal Over Pre-emptive Rights
- Oil Search Becomes Part Of Santos As Merger Goes Ahead
- Investor Group to Hit Exxon on Climate
- Neptune Declares $800MM Dividend
- Biden Reserve Sale Yet to Inspire Action from Others
- The 5 Main Sources of Oil Demand Disappointment
- Giant Argos Platform Arrives To GOM Offshore Home (VIDEO)
- Shell Makes Another Discovery In GOM Perdido Corridor
- EIA Lowers Oil Price Forecasts
- Americans Get a Break at the Gas Pump
- Pemex Refinery Deal May Cost $1B More Than Announced
- Oil Experiencing Pandemic Deja Vu
- UK Firm Sells All Norwegian Assets And Entire Statfjord Stake For $1B+
- Top Headlines: USA Set to Become Largest LNG Exporter in The World and More
- Devon Doles Out $10,000 Bonuses
- U.S. Set To Become Largest LNG Exporter In The World
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree
- Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery
- SBM Offshore To Build Its Largest FPSO For Exxon
- Lukoil On The Money In Mexico With New Oil Discovery
- ExxonMobil Hires Stena Drillship For Well Offshore Canada
- Aramco Awards Deals Worth $10B
- Anti-OPEC+ Officially Emerges