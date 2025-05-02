Shell Shows Its Strength by Sticking to Plans Amid Oil Downturn

Shell Plc stood out from its peers by sticking to plans for investor returns and capital spending even as oil prices entered what could be a prolonged downturn.

In its first-quarter earnings report on Friday, the company said it had the financial strength to withstand any weakness in energy markets and could keep buying back more than $3 billion of shares each quarter even if crude plunged as low as $50 a barrel.

The results are a sign of how Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan’s focus on cutting costs, improving reliability and shedding under-performing assets has positioned Shell to weather an industry downturn, in contrast to local rival BP Plc.

Shell’s shares rose 3% to 2,508.5 pence as of 10:28 a.m. in London trading.

All oil companies faced declining markets in the first quarter, something that has only worsened since President Donald Trump launched his trade war in early April. Shell acknowledged this turbulence but said it had the strength in its balance sheet to withstand it.

“We’re just working through our plan and we don’t really change anything,” Chief Financial Officer Sinead Gorman said on a call with journalists. “But I do understand for other companies that can be more difficult when they haven’t positioned quite as well.”

Following the decline in crude prices, every oil major is facing a balancing act between maintaining cash returns to investors — a crucial part of the industry’s appeal — investing in new projects and keeping a lid on debt. BP and Eni SpA chose to trim capital investment, while Shell and TotalEnergies stuck to their spending plans.

Shell’s cash flow from operations dropped to $9.28 billion in the first quarter, down from $13.16 billion in the prior period. Net debt climbed to $41.52 billion, up from $38.81 billion in the fourth quarter. Gearing, the ratio of net debt to equity, rose from 17.7% to 18.7%.

Adjusted net income for the first quarter was $5.58 billion, according to the statement, compared with $7.73 billion a year earlier and beating the average analyst estimate of $5.07 billion.

A high liquids-trading contribution in products was also a driver of Shell’s better-than-expected performance, said global energy analyst Will Hares of Bloomberg Intelligence. That’s a contrast to many of its European peers that reported weakness in commodity trading, particularly natural gas.

Overall, Shell is the most financially resilient international oil company in a weak macroeconomic environment, Jefferies analysts including Giacomo Romeo said in a note.

The company can continue to repurchase shares if the price of a barrel of Brent crude reaches $50, according to a presentation slide, compared with about $62 currently. The buybacks would only stop at $40, according to the slide.

“Our strong performance and resilient balance sheet give us the confidence to commence another $3.5 billion of buybacks for the next three months,” CEO Sawan said in a statement.