Shell Sheds Two Malaysian Licenses
Supermajor Shell has agreed to sell its stake in two offshore production sharing contracts (PSC) in the Baram Delta to Petroleum Sarawak Exploration & Production (PSEP).
The sale was conducted by Shell’s subsidiary Sarawak Shell Berhad (SSB). The sale concerns non-operated interests of 40 percent in the Amended 2011 Baram Delta EOR Production Sharing Contract and 50 percent in the SK 307 Production Sharing Contract.
The remaining interests in both production sharing contracts are held by the operator Petronas Carigali.
The base consideration for the sale is $475 million, with additional payments of up to $50 million between 2023 to 2024 contingent on commodity prices.
The transaction has an effective date of January 1, 2023, and is targeted to be completed in early 2023, subject to completion of conditions which include, among others, regulatory approval to be obtained from PETRONAS, and consent from Petronas Carigali.
“This decision is in line with our work to continue focusing our portfolio”, said Zoe Yujnovich, Shell’s Upstream Director. “Malaysia remains one of our eight core Upstream positions worldwide and we will continue to help power the country’s progress by investing in the oil and gas needed today, as well as in the transition to a low-carbon energy system.”
Shell retains a strong presence in Malaysia’s upstream, gas-to-liquids, downstream, and business services sectors. The intention to divest its interests in the Baram Delta and SK 307 PSCs was announced by Shell in March 2021.
It is worth noting that Shell currently has 19 production sharing contracts in Malaysia. The company also signed four exploration production sharing contracts earlier this year, arising from Petronas’ Malaysia Bid Round in 2021, which was concluded this year.
