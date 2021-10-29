Shell Set To Halve Absolute Emissions Regardless Of Court Ruling

Shell has announced its intention to reduce absolute emissions by 50 percent by 2030, compared to 2016 levels on a net basis.

Shell added that this covers all scope 1 and 2 emissions under the company’s operational control and is another strategic milestone on its path to becoming a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050.

“As we play our part in the energy transition, this additional target forms part of our Powering Progress strategy along with our goals to generate shareholder value, respect nature, and power lives. This follows ongoing stakeholder engagement since our Annual General Meeting,” Shell stated.

According to the company, this is an important step to meet the challenge of the Dutch Court’s ruling for our scope 1 and 2 emissions, which Shell expects to meet by 2030. The supermajor’s 2022 business plan will reflect this new target, regardless of the outcome of Shell’s appeal to the court decision.

Shell added that it was also committed to bringing forward its target to eliminate routine gas flaring from upstream operated assets from 2030 to 2025.

The company’s Powering Progress strategy, announced in February 2021, provides the capital expenditure and financial return profile outlook for each of Shell’s businesses and the group.

Shell expects no material change in these profiles, as the strategy provides the levers necessary to achieve the announced targets.

To remind, in late May, the District Court in The Hague delivered its ruling in the climate change case filed against Shell in 2019 by Dutch environmental organization Milieudefensie, as well as a group of NGOs and private individuals.

Shell was ordered to reduce its carbon emissions by 45 percent by 2030 compared with 2019 levels. The court also stated that the supermajor was responsible for emissions from customers (scope 3 emissions) and suppliers and that the company must comply with the judgment immediately.

Shell decided to appeal the decision claiming that “a court judgment, against a single company, is not effective.”

The company’s CEO Ben van Beurden said at the time that what was needed were “clear, ambitious policies that will drive fundamental change across the whole energy system. Climate change is a challenge that requires both urgent action and an approach that is global, collaborative and encourages coordination between all parties.”

