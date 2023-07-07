Shell Sees Lower Gas Profit for Second Quarter
Shell Plc’s earnings from natural gas trading will be significantly lower in the second quarter, due to seasonal shifts in the market.
Oil and gas production will also be down compared with the first three months of the year due to field maintenance, while the company’s chemicals business is expected to post a loss, Shell said in an update ahead of its full results later this month.
Extreme swings in European natural gas prices last year helped propel Shell’s profits to record levels, with trading in the unit accounting for as much as a quarter of overall profitability. The strong performance continued into this year, helping the company deliver its best-ever first quarter, but conditions were less advantageous in the following months.
Shares were slightly lower in early trading in London.
Earnings from the unit are “expected to be significantly lower compared to a strong first quarter due to seasonality and fewer optimization opportunities,” Shell said in a statement. The division’s performance returned to average levels seen in 2021 and 2022.
The weaker trading outcoe was expected after exceptional results in recent quarters, according to Biraj Borkhataria, an analyst at RBC Europe Ltd. “Overall, we see the statement as neutral given most operational indicators are looking in line with market expectations,” he wrote in a note.
Shell’s US peer Exxon Mobil Corp. has said that its second-quarter earnings will be reduced by about $4 billion compared to the first three months of the year because of lower natural gas prices and oil-refining margins. The US major is seeking to build up a trading business to compete with European majors like Shell.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Brent Would Likely Be Well Above $74-76 Band Were It Not for This Factor
- Philippines' Top Court Shuts Door to Oil Exploration Deal with China
- More Energy Organizations Back Mental Health Charter
- Aker BP Receives Green Light for Two Norwegian Projects
- Saudi Arabia Hikes Its Oil Prices
- Texas Oil and Gas Is Ready for Hurricane Season
- Norway Regulator Gives Go-Ahead for Development of Two Equinor Fields
- BP to Invest $10MM in Waste-to-Fuel Company
- Soaring Interest Rates Are Quietly Transforming Oil Markets
- Oil Prices Nearly Flat After Choppy Trading Session
- Where Do Total Recoverable Oil Reserves Stand?
- North America Sees Rig Loss Regression
- USA Awards Contracts for SPR Purchase of 3.2MM Barrels
- Analysts Talk Saudi Oil Cut Extension
- 88 Energy Acquires Permian Assets with 1.1MMboe Reserves
- Shell Renewables Head to Leave Amid Fossil Fuel Shift
- Norway Shippers, Rig Workers Agree Wage Hike, Averting Strike
- Saudis and Russia Extend Oil Supply Cuts
- Which USA State Had the Cheapest Gasoline on Independence Day?
- Industry Body Launches Diversity and Inclusion Survey
- Merger of Equals to Create $5.4B Houston Drilling Company
- Frontera Makes Oil Discovery in Guyana
- Executives Predict Where WTI Oil Price Will End Up in 2023
- Analyst Looks at Decreasing Oil Price
- TotalEnergies Find Could Hold 400MM Barrels of Oil Equivalent
- Oil and Gas Megatrends to 2050
- Gulf of Mexico Sees Piracy Increase
- Americas Exploration Heats Up
- Why Aren't Oil Prices Higher?
- Which USA Oil Major Produced the Most in 1Q?