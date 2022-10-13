Shell Says Norway Gas Flows Are Normal After Hoax Threat

Norway police were called to the Ormen Lange site to investigate a possible threat but said they found no evidence.

Shell Plc confirmed that gas is flowing normally following a hoax threat at the Norwegian Nyhamna processing facility earlier on Thursday.

Norway police were called to the Ormen Lange site to investigate a possible threat but said they found no evidence. Authorities in Europe are particularly on edge after detonations were carried out recently on the Nord Stream pipelines from Russia.

The Ormen Lange field and the Nyhamna plant are two major facilities, key for Norway’s supplies to Europe. There’s already increased scrutiny around energy infrastructure in the region after the recent blasts in the Baltic Sea. On Wednesday, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin warned all energy infrastructure in the world is at risk after the Nord Stream sabotage.

Shell in Norway was “informed by the police about an unclear situation in the proximity of the Nyhamna gas plant,” a spokesperson said. “As a precaution, the gas plant was evacuated and Shell’s emergency response organization was mobilized.”

Europe is already facing a winter with reduced gas flows from Russia. A further disruption to supplies could mean wide-spread shortages and skyrocketing prices. Gas storage levels are higher than usual but a spell of cold weather or a prolonged outage could make the situation precarious.

Nyhamna processes natural gas from the Shell-operated Ormen Lange field and accounts for about 20% of the UK’s supplies. Export capacity is currently 84 million standard cubic meters of gas a day, according to Gassco, which runs the facility.

The Ormen Lange field is owned by Shell, Equinor ASA, Petoro AS, PGNiG SA and Var Energi ASA, while the Nyhamna plant is owned by a joint venture of several oil and gas companies.

