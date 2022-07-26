Shell Sanctions Jackdaw Offshore Gas Project

Shell has taken the final investment decision to develop the Jackdaw gas field in the UK North Sea, following regulatory approval earlier this year.

Oil and gas giant Shell has taken the final investment decision (FID) to develop the Jackdaw gas field in the UK North Sea, following regulatory approval earlier this year.

Jackdaw will comprise a wellhead platform that is not permanently attended, along with subsea infrastructure which will tie back to Shell’s existing Shearwater gas hub.

The FID was taken by BG International Limited, an affiliate of Shell U.K. Limited – Shell’s UK entity. The project is expected to come online in the mid-2020s, and at peak production rates, could represent over 6 percent of projected UK North Sea gas production in the middle of this decade, with operational emissions of less than 1 percent of the whole UK basin. That is enough energy to heat 1.4 million homes.

“We are committed to providing our customers with secure and stable supplies of energy, and to do so responsibly, efficiently, and economically,” said Shell Upstream Director, Zoe Yujnovich. “Investments like Jackdaw are consistent with the UK’s North Sea Transition Deal and Shell’s Powering Progress strategy, providing the energy people need today while serving as the foundation for investments in the low carbon energy system of the future.”

Jackdaw is part of Shell U.K.’s broader intent to invest $20 to $25 billion in the UK energy system in the next decade, subject to Board approval and stable fiscal policy, with the aim of investing 75 percent in the development of low and zero-carbon products and services.

Aside from this project, Shell intends to build two new floating offshore wind farms around the Scottish coast, which could power six million homes, along with a target of having 100,000 public EV charge points operational in the UK by 2030.

Hundreds of millions of dollars are expected to be spent in the UK supply chain during Jackdaw’s construction, which is a significant boost to companies, jobs, and the prosperity of communities.

“Projects like Jackdaw will help ensure the overall decline in UK North Sea production is gradual rather than too steep, matching a gradual drop in hydrocarbon demand as the energy transition takes place,” Shell explained.

Gas from the Jackdaw field will come ashore at St Fergus, where Shell is involved in the development of the Acorn Carbon Capture and Storage project, which could sequester CO2 from industrial clusters in Scotland, the UK, and northern Europe. The Acorn project could also reform natural gas into low-carbon hydrogen, by capturing and storing CO2.

As for the field, Jackdaw field is located approximately 155 miles east of Aberdeen, Scotland, and is adjacent to the UK-Norway median line. It will consist of a new Wellhead Platform, four production wells, and a 20-mile pipeline from the Jackdaw WHP to the Shearwater gas hub. Peak production from the field is estimated at 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

To remind, Shell won official consent to develop the Jackdaw natural gas field in the UK’s North Sea back in early June, eight months after the country’s regulator blocked the project on environmental concerns.

The move marks a change in government policy from last year when the UK oil and gas industry faced a bleak outlook as the government focused on hosting the COP 26 climate talks. But with energy prices soaring on the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine, Britain is looking for ways to keep domestic oil and gas resources flowing.

In a new environmental statement submitted in March, Shell said it would reduce venting and change a treatment process at Jackdaw which would lower the amount of emissions from the project.

This was immediately met with protests as the Just Stop Oil coalition demanded the Government protect the ‘livable planet’ and halt all new oil and gas licenses and consent. They were not alone as Stop Cambo, Extinction Rebellion, and others calling for No New Oil and Gas opposed Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng’s approval of the Jackdaw project.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com