Shell Reveals Ida Impact on Operations
In an update to its third quarter (3Q) 2021 outlook, Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE: RDS.A) warned that Hurricane Ida in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico is expected to have an aggregate adverse impact of around $400 million on adjusted earnings and cash flow (CFFO) from operations in 3Q.
Shell’s upstream adjusted earnings are expected to have been impacted by between $200 million and $300 million as a result of Ida, according to Shell, which highlighted that production is expected to be between 2.02 million and 2.1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day during 3Q. This includes impacts from Hurricane Ida, which Shell outlined were about 90,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Adjusted earnings in Shell’s oil products segment are also expected to have been impacted by Ida, to the tune of between $50 million and $100 million. Refinery utilization is expected to be between 70 percent and 74 percent, which is lower compared to 2Q, due to Ida impacts. Total sales volumes are expected to be between 4.3 million and 5.3 million barrels per day.
Shell’s chemicals segment was also affected and adjusted earnings in this sector are expected to have been adversely impacted by around $100 million as a result of Ida. Chemicals manufacturing plant utilization is expected to be between 74 percent and 78 percent due to the hurricane, which is lower compared to 2Q.
In its update, Shell highlighted that impacts presented may vary from the actual results and are subject to finalization of the 3Q 2021 results, which are scheduled to be published on October 28.
The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) first activated its hurricane response team for Ida on August 27. At its peak, Ida shut in 95.65 percent of Gulf of Mexico oil production on August 29 and 94.47 percent of Gulf of Mexico gas production on August 31, BSEE figures show.
At the time of writing, there is only one weather pattern being tracked by the National Hurricane Center over the Atlantic. This disturbance had a 10 percent chance of cyclone formation within 48 hours, as of October 7, 8am EDT.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Activists Block Entrance To Rig Facility In Protest Against Fossil Fuels
- Shell Signs UK Solar Deals
- Standard Chartered Raises Oil Price Forecasts
- Well-Safe Hired For 14-Well Decommissioning Gig
- Oil Down as Russia Offers Gas Reprieve
- Drydocks Starts FSO Pargo Conversion Project For Perenco
- UK Sees More Energy Suppliers Failing
- Equinor To Drill Up To Nine Wells Using COSLPromoter Rig
- Shell Reveals Ida Impact on Operations
- Exxon Guyana Block Resource Estimate Rises To 10B Barrels
- Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More
- Analysts Release Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- Source of California Oil Leak Confirmed
- Higher Oil Prices a Function of Higher NatGas Prices
- Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale Set for November
- Petrofac Failed to Prevent Bribes for $3.6B in Contracts
- Exxon Sees $700MM Windfall from Gas Rally
- COSL Drilling Rig Set For North Sea Work With Ithaca
- Subsea 7 Lands Major Subsea Deal
- Petrobras To Earn Over $4B For Brazilian Offshore Field Duo
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More
- USA EIA Releases New Oil Price Forecast
- Venezuela Heavy Oil Project Reserves Will be Left Stranded
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices
- Texas May Face Another Hurricane Soon
- Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal
- How Much Gulf of Mexico Production is Still Offline?
- Significant Onshore Australia Gas Discovery Made
- Chuck Norris Hands Over World's Toughest Job to Aker