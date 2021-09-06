Shell Returning Workers To GOM Oil Platform

Shell redeploying workers evacuated due to Hurricane Ida to the Enchilada/Salsa asset but around 80 percent of its production in the Gulf of Mexico is still offline.

Supermajor Shell has started redeploying workers evacuated due to Hurricane Ida to the Enchilada/Salsa asset but around 80 percent of its production in the Gulf of Mexico is still offline.

Shell said on Sunday that it was still monitoring the impact of Hurricane Ida on its assets in Louisiana and in the communities where it operates.

The company added that it began the process of redeploying personnel to the Enchilada/Salsa asset. The Perdido asset in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico was never disrupted by the hurricane and Shell’s floating production, storage, and offloading vessel (FPSO) the Turritella – also known as Stones – is currently back online.

In the case of personnel working on those particular assets who reported personal impacts from the storm, Shell returned them to shore so they can focus on home and family.

Shell’s remaining deepwater assets – Appomattox, Mars, Olympus, Ursa, Auger, and Enchilada/Salsa – remain shut-in. Approximately 80 percent of Shell-operated production is currently offline. Inspections on board confirm that there is no significant structural damage to these deepwater assets impacted by the storm.

Damage assessments continue at our West Delta-143 (WD-143) offshore facility, operated by Shell Pipeline. The company stated it was working to understand the full extent of the damage and the degree to which production in the Gulf of Mexico will be impacted.

Other Shell Pipeline offshore assets remain evacuated, and the ability to send personnel to them has been impacted by disruption to the logistics network in Southeastern Louisiana.

As for the Norco manufacturing facility, Shell continues to assess impacts. The site is still without electrical power and remains in the elevated flare with visible smoking. Air monitoring is being conducted on the fence line and Shell is utilizing a 3rd party resource for air monitoring in the community.

“Our recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ida include caring for our people and the communities where they live and work. All of our employees who were in the path of the storm are accounted for. We are actively assisting more than 300 Shell employees with repairs to their homes damaged in the hurricane,” Shell stated.

According to the latest report by the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE), some 88.32 percent of oil production and 82.72 percent of gas production in the Gulf of Mexico remain shut-in due to storm Ida.

