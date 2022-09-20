Shell Restarts Production From Prelude FLNG Off Australia
Shell has recommenced production from its Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility off the Australian coast. The facility also resumed loading cargoes after a total of 76 days of industrial action.
Resumption of production, as well as cargo loading, follows the cancellation of Protected Industrial Action after an in-principle Enterprise Agreement was reached with the Australian Workers’ Union and Electrical Trades Union in relation to the Prelude facility on August 23.
The Enterprise Agreement has now been supported by a majority of employees in a formal vote and is expected to come into effect in early October 2022. Offshore Alliance and ETU members on the Prelude FLNG have voted 94 percent in favor of the new Prelude enterprise agreement. “An application for approval of the new EBA will now be made to the Fair Work Commission. This will close out the bargaining process after 76 days of industrial struggle,” Offshore Union said in its statement on social media.
To remind, Shell was forced to shut down the site and told customers it would be unable to supply LNG cargoes for the duration of work stoppages that began on June 10. No shipments left the facility for over two months.
Unions were using an April pay deal with Japan's Inpex at its Ichthys LNG operation as a benchmark for talks with other oil and gas majors. Prelude is co-owned by Shell, Inpex, Korea Gas Corp, and Taiwan's state-run Chinese Petroleum Corp. Another bone of contention is the unions' demand that Shell ensures that it will not outsource jobs to contractors at lower rates than they pay their own staff for the same jobs.
After reaching the agreement in principle, Shell said, “We are focused on moving forward as a business and delivering affordable, reliable energy to our customers through continued safe, stable production in order to meet the critical global demand for energy security.”
