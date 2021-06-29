Shell Rep Becomes CEO of Aberdeen Renewables Group

Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG) has revealed that it has appointed David Rodger as its new chief executive officer.

AREG outlined that the appointment comes as the group seeks to further develop support to members and increase links with stakeholders to assist net zero strategies across north east Scotland and beyond. Rodger, who is joining the group on October 1, is said to have extensive experience across the energy industry.

The incoming AREG CEO previously spent four years with the group as a communications manager, before joining Vattenfall in 2009. He supported the development of the Clashindarroch onshore windfarm near Huntly, as well as the European Offshore Wind Deployment Center, before joining Shell in 2012.

“I’m extremely proud to be returning to AREG as CEO,” Rodger said in an organization statement. “Despite leaving more than a decade ago, I’ve continued to be heavily involved through advisory groups and supported the organization at every opportunity,” he added.

“There has been enormous change in that time but we’re now entering another exciting phase for renewable energy in Scotland, and I can’t wait to be part of that with AREG as we grow the organization to champion both the production and use of low carbon energy – right across industries, communities and homes,” Rodger went on to say.

Jean Morrison, the chair of AREG, said, “the board and I are very pleased to welcome David back to AREG in this new role”.

“He has been involved with AREG for more than 15 years in various positions and his knowledge, connections and passion for transformation will be fundamental in driving us forward,” Morrison added. “Through his developer experience, David will bring fresh ideas and initiatives for the organization as we continue to champion the supply chain and enable a just energy transition,” the AREG chair continued.

AREG, which has around 190 members, was founded as a non-profit organization almost 20 years ago. According to its website, the group plays a key role in developing a sustainable renewable energy sector in the north east of Scotland and across the UK, supporting its members and attracting investment. AREG members include BP, Equinor, and Shell.

