Shell Refinery Closure Reflects Industry Trend
Articles about a supermajor’s shrinking oil refining footprint, expectations about a change in the U.S. government and a chemical firm’s new energy venture all ranked among the most-viewed articles this past week among Rigzone’s downstream readers. Read on for details.
Shell to Close Gulf Coast Refinery
As it continues to seek a buyer for the 53-year-old facility, Shell has revealed plans to begin shutting its Convent refinery near New Orleans, Bloomberg reports in this article. Shell’s decision to close the refinery, which employs approximately 675 people, aligns with the company’s strategy to reduce its downstream facility portfolio from 14 to six. Sites that survive the downsizing will comprise integrated refineries and chemical plants, Bloomberg pointed out. The news service added that companies joining Shell in reducing their respective refining footprints include Marathon Petroleum and Phillips 66.
US Energy Chiefs Weigh What Biden Means for Energy
New regulations. More permitting hurdles. A bias toward renewables. Those are all things that energy executives expect from a Biden administration, according to this Bloomberg article. The news agency cited comments from chief executives of various major energy firms to get a pulse on the key themes they could face over the next four years. Companies represented in the article include energy players across the value chain and on both sides of the Atlantic.
Ineos Launches Clean Hydrogen Business
Also making headlines this week was Ineos, which on Monday revealed that a new business unit will focus on developing and building clean hydrogen capacity across Europe. Based in the United Kingdom, the new Ineos business will leverage the chemical company’s electrolysis and hydrogen storage and handling know-how to expand the energy source’s reach in the transportation sphere.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Permian Drilling Rights Price Falls Nearly 70%
- First Unconventional Gas from UAE Delivered
- Eni and HitecVision Launch New Company
- San Francisco Imposes Natural Gas Ban
- Eni Faces Forced Unitization of West Africa Fields
- ConocoPhillips Hits Gas Pay in Norwegian Sea
- Brunei Shell Contract Goes to Maersk Drilling
- Tullow Awards Contract for Offshore Suriname Well
- Refiner Gets Creative to Combat Fuel Glut
- Production Shut In at Catcher After Fire
- Consequences of a Biden Admin for US Energy
- Noble Corporation in Temporary Name Change
- Texas Takes Action to Reduce Gas Flaring
- Permian Drilling Rights Price Falls Nearly 70%
- Shell to Cut Hundreds of Singapore Refinery Jobs
- First Unconventional Gas from UAE Delivered
- Eni and HitecVision Launch New Company
- Tullow Completes $500MM+ Total Deal
- BP May Run Refinery Unit with Wind Power
- Libya Oil Production at 1.1 Million Barrels a Day
- ExxonMobil Announces US Job Cuts
- Consequences of a Biden Admin for US Energy
- Texas Oil Groups React to TXRRC Vote
- Trump Signs Fracking Memo
- Exxon Confirms Trump Call Never Happened
- Who Controls the Permian?
- North America Oil Bankruptcy Debt Hits All Time High
- Halliburton Sees Signs of Rebirth
- How Will Offshore GOM Oil Employment Shake Out?
- ConocoPhillips-Concho Deal Reaction