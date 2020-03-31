Shell Pulls Out of Louisiana LNG Project

Citing current market conditions, Shell will not proceed with an equity interest, and thus exit, the proposed Lake Charles LNG project.

Citing current market conditions, Shell reported Monday that it will not proceed with an equity interest – and thus exit – the proposed Lake Charles LNG project.

Prior to Monday’s announcement, Shell and Energy Transfer had anticipated developing the project via a 50/50 joint venture. The proposal entails converting Energy Transfer’s existing import and regasification terminal in Lake Charles, La., into an LNG export facility with a liquefaction capacity of 16.45 million tonnes per annum (mtpa). Energy Transfer will now take over as the project’s developer, Shell stated.

“This decision is consistent with the initiatives we announced last week to preserve cash and reinforce the resilience of our business,” commented Maarten Wetselaar, Shell’s director for Integrated Gas and New Energies, in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

On March 23, Shell unveiled plans to cut its operating and capital expenses by $8-9 billion.

“Whilst we continue to believe in the long-term viability and advantages of the project, the time is not right for Shell to invest,” continued Wetselaar. “Through the transition, we will work closely with Energy Transfer.”

Shell stated that it will continue to support Energy Transfer with the ongoing bidding process for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract and then plan a phased handover of remaining project-related activities. In a separate written statement, Energy Transfer noted that Shell has committed to support the process through the receipt of commercial EPC bids in the second quarter of this year.

Given Shell’s exit from Lake Charles LNG, Energy Transfer stated that it will consider “various alternatives to advance the project.” Possibilities include bringing in one or more equity partners and scaling down the project’s size from three liquefaction trains (16.45 mtpa) to two (11 mtpa), Energy Transfer explained.

“We continue to believe that Lake Charles is the most competitive and credible LNG project on the Gulf Coast,” remarked Tom Mason, Energy Transfer’s executive vice president and president for LNG. “Having the ability to capitalize on our existing regasification infrastructure at Lake Charles provides a cost advantage over other proposed LNG projects on the Gulf Coast. The Lake Charles project also benefits from its unparalleled connectivity to Energy Transfer’s existing nationwide interstate and intrastate pipeline system that provides direct access to multiple natural gas basins in the U.S.”

Mason pointed out that Energy Transfer continues to discuss LNG offtake deals and a potential equity investment with “several significant” Europe- and Asia-based LNG buyers.

“In light of the advanced state of development of the project, we remain focused on pursuing this project on a disciplined, cost efficient basis and, ultimately, the decision to make a final investment decision will be dependent on market conditions and capital expenditure considerations,” stated Mason.

Built 38 years ago, Energy Transfer’s Lake Charles regasification facility boast four LNG storage tanks, two deepwater docks in the Calcasieu Channel as well as other infrastructure assets, the company stated.

As Rigzone reported in late-2019, the Lake Charles LNG project has already secured necessary permits from the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the U.S. Department of Energy.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.