Shell Pulls Out of Cambo
Siccar Point Energy has confirmed that Shell, its partner in the Cambo development, has taken the decision to not progress its investment in the asset at this stage.
Given Shell’s decision, Siccar Point said it is now in discussions with its contractors, supply chain and wider stakeholders to review options for the development. The decision comes after Siccar Point and Shell carried out many months of due diligence and assurance, stakeholder and regulatory consultation, Siccar Point outlined.
“Cambo remains critical to the UK’s energy security and economy,” Jonathan Roger, the chief executive officer of Siccar Point, said in a company statement.
“Whilst we are disappointed at Shell’s change of position, we remain confident about the qualities of a project that will not only create over 1,000 direct jobs as well as thousands more in the supply chain, but also help ease the UK’s transition to a low carbon future through responsibly produced domestic oil instead of becoming even more dependent on imports, with a relatively higher carbon intensity,” Roger added in the statement.
“We will continue to engage with the UK Government and wider stakeholders on the future development of Cambo,” the Siccar Point CEO went on to say.
Cambo would help to reduce the volume of imports required by delivering up to 170 million barrels of oil equivalent during its 25-year operational life, according to Siccar Point. The company also highlighted that the development will be on average 50 percent lower in emissions from the outset than existing fields “thanks to a vast range of measures”.
Last month, industry body Oil & Gas UK warned that if new projects like Cambo are not approved then UK production would plummet with gas output falling up to 75 percent by 2030. The organization added that projects like Cambo would be among the world’s cleanest oil and gas developments.
Located 77 miles north-west of the Shetland Islands, the Cambo field was discovered in 2002 and had five wells drilled into the structure. Siccar Point acquired a 100 percent operated interest in the field from the takeover of OMV (U.K.) in January 2017 and brought Shell UK in as a partner in May 2018.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Chevron Sets 2022 Spending Budget At $15B
- ConocoPhillips Completes $9.5B Shell Deal
- TotalEnergies Spuds Venus Well Offshore Namibia
- OPEC+ Sticks to Planned Supply Hike
- Ex-FIFA Ref Gets Aberdeen Uni ET Director Role
- Cenovus in $500MM+ Deal
- Shale Drillers to Lift USA Spending 19 Percent
- Odfjell Rig To Stay With Equinor For One Additional Well
- UK Well Success Rates Improve Regardless Of Covid Slowdown, Report Says
- Ex-ExxonMobil Leader Appointed Lundin Energy Norway MD
- Aramco Awards Deals Worth $10B
- Seadrill Gets More US Gulf Of Mexico Work
- Trader Super-Cycle Belief Has Been Dented
- BP Loads Out 1,000th Crude Oil Tanker From Black Sea Terminal
- Oil Rebounds as Traders Size Up Covid Threat
- CNOOC Starts Up Production From Buzzard Phase II
- SBM Offshore And Petrobras Sign Deal For Mero FPSO
- Top Headlines: BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree and More
- Samsung Nets $1.23B Deal For Jafurah Gas Treatment Facility
- Saipem Signs New Deal Worth Around $750MM
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree
- USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace
- Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery
- Pioneer Announces $3.25B Permian Deal
- Maersk Drilling Merging With Noble Corporation
- SBM Offshore To Build Its Largest FPSO For Exxon
- Guyana Auctioning New Offshore Blocks By Q3 of 2022
- Anti-OPEC+ Officially Emerges