Shell Posts Record 2022 Profit
Shell Plc posted a fourth-quarter profit that was well ahead of expectations as its natural gas business thrived, lifting the oil major to a record performance in 2022 fueled by soaring energy prices.
After a bumpy ride earlier in the year amid volatile markets, Shell’s integrated gas unit was firing on all cylinders in the final quarter, delivering $6 billion of adjusted profit in its best-ever performance. The “scale and scope” of the business that produces and trades liquefied natural gas — a crucial fuel for Europe as Russia squeezed pipeline exports — helped drive this performance, the company said.
Flush with cash, Shell kept up the pace of share buybacks by announcing a further $4 billion of purchases in the coming months, and went ahead with a planned 15% dividend hike. It’s a sign that Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan, who took over the top job at the beginning of the year, will continue to prioritize using Shell’s riches to reward shareholders.
Shares of the company rose 1% to 2,391.5 pence as of 8:03 a.m. in London.
“We intend to remain disciplined while delivering compelling shareholder returns,” Sawan said in a statement on Thursday. “Our results in the fourth quarter and across the full year demonstrate the strength of Shell’s differentiated portfolio.”
Shell’s fourth-quarter adjusted net income of $9.81 billion was well ahead of the average analyst estimate of $7.97 billion compiled by the company. It posted a profit of $39.87 billion for the full year, beating the previous record of $28.4 billion set in 2008.
“Chemicals reported a larger loss than expected, and upstream was a bit weaker than consensus – but these were overshadowed by the huge beat in integrated gas,” RBC analyst Biraj Borkhataria said in a note. “Following last quarter’s disappointment on trading in integrated gas, Shell assured the market that this ‘was not structural.’ Results today highlight this was indeed true.”
The earnings are the latest evidence of a blowout year for Big Oil, with Exxon Mobil Corp. also reporting a record annual profit in recent days. The performance has drawn scrutiny from governments around the world, whose populations are struggling with a cost-of-living crisis caused in large part by high oil and gas prices. The companies have been criticized both for making too much money, and for giving so much of it back to shareholders instead of investing more in new energy supplies.
Like other oil majors, Shell has used a portion of the cash bonanza to get its balance sheet in shape. Shell’s gearing — a measure of net debt relative to its value — dropped to 18.9%, the lowest since 2015.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Biden To Support ConocoPhillips Alaska Oil Project, Defying Greens
- Exxon Beats Earnings Record With With Massive $56 Billion
- European Union Debuts First-Ever Carbon Border Tax
- Russian Refinery Products Will Flow In 2023 Despite EU Price Cap
- Greenpeace Boards Vessel Carrying Shell's Penguins FPSO
- Cnooc's $3Bn UK Portfolio Sale Has Stalled Over Valuation Gap
- OPEC+ Keeps Output Steady Amid China and Russia Uncertainty
- Consortium Looking To Provide Maritime Hydrogen Value Chain
- Technip Energies Scores FEED Work On Exxon's Hydrogen Project
- US DOE Provides Funds For Affordable Clean Hydrogen Technologies
- What Bad Habits Should Oil and Gas Jobseekers Avoid?
- Top Headlines: Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- Big Oil Saw Record $199Bn Profits In 2022 But 2023 Will Be Different
- Governor Issues Disaster Declaration for Southeast Texas
- USA Drops 3 Gulf of Mexico Rigs
- Exxon Building Largest Renewable Diesel Plant In Canada
- World Still Waiting to See What China Reopening Means
- EU Considers Capping Russian Fuel Prices at $100
- Oil Traders Weigh Up Market This Week
- USA Oil and Gas Employs Almost 1 Million in 2022
- Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023
- Is the USA Shale Boom Over?
- Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
- Higher Oil Prices Have Not Led to More Exploration
- Shell Finds Gas In Pensacola High-Impact Well Off UK
- Talos Makes Two Commercial Discoveries In Gulf Of Mexico
- Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market
- Will Oil Hit $100 Per Barrel in 2023?
- Eni, Chevron Make Significant Gas Discovery Off Egypt