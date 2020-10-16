Shell Pipeline Contract Goes to Danos
Shell Pipeline Co. LP has contracted oilfield services (OFS) provider Danos to provide instrumentation and electrical upgrades to its Houma, La., facility, Danos reported Thursday.
“Because we have a long-standing history with Shell Pipeline, our crews are familiar with the work and with the facility,” remarked Mark Danos, Danos owner, in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “This allows us to provide a turnkey solution for our valued customer.”
The OFS firm pointed out that its instrumentation and electrical team will install a new, elevated motor control system for Shell Pipeline. It explained the system will control mainline shipping pumps and associated controls.
The contract recipient also stated that it supported the first phase of the facility upgrades. Approximately 30 employees of Danos and its partners will complete the work during Phase 2, the company added. It began the project in late-September of this year and anticipates work to conclude toward the end of 2021.
Danos also revealed Thursday that it has won a separate contract from a midstream services provider to perform automation and control system upgrades for two platforms in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM). The company noted that it will simultaneously enhance the human machine interface, which controls facility operations.
According to Danos, work on the GOM platform project started in August. The firm stated that it expects to complete pre-installation work by the end of this year.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
