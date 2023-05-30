Shell Picks TechnipFMC for Dover Work
TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation contract by Shell for its Dover development in the Gulf of Mexico.
TechnipFMC said that it would supply the subsea tree systems in addition to the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of the umbilical, riser, and flowline systems.
The Dover development will tie back to the Appomattox platform, where TechnipFMC previously supplied and installed the subsea production systems. To remind, TechnipFMC delivered the enhanced vertical deepwater trees, subsea manifolds, topside controls, a control system, and a distribution system for the Appomattox field.
Shell’s 100 percent-owned Dover discovery was made in 2018 within Mississippi Canyon, some 170 miles offshore southeast of New Orleans in about 7,500 feet of water.
“Dover represents a continuation of our decades-long relationship with Shell. We look forward to helping extend production in this prolific basin,” Jonathan Landes, President of Subsea at TechnipFMC, said.
It is worth noting that TechnipFMC considers a significant contract between $75 million and $250 million.
Shell announced the final investment decision for Dover in March this year. It will be a subsea tieback to the Shell-operated Appomattox production hub in the US Gulf of Mexico with two production wells produced through a 17.5-mile flowline and riser. Dover is expected to start production in late 2024-early 2025 and produce up to 21,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day at peak rates.
The company said at the time that the Dover investment underscored Shell’s long-term commitment to the US Gulf of Mexico, where production has among the lowest greenhouse gas intensity in the world for producing oil.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- OPEC Backs UAE COP28 Presidency
- TotalEnergies Receives 20-Year License Renewal for Nigerian Block
- Commercial Buildings Could Revolutionize UK Solar Power
- Eni Enters Deal on Powering Maritime Transport with Biofuels
- Will the World Hit Net Zero by 2050?
- Cheniere Energy Inks Long-Term LNG Deal with Korean Power Firm
- Alternative Fuels Get Pole at Japan Endurance Race
- Petrobras Expands Commercial Gas Portfolio: Report
- Trudeau Faces Energy Battles
- Shell Picks TechnipFMC for Dover Work
- Who Is the Most Prolific Private Oil and Gas Producer in the USA?
- ExxonMobil Sells Williston Assets
- Half of Oil and Gas Workers Find Their Work Exhausting
- Machine Learning Has Potential to Transform Oil and Gas
- Speculative Positioning in Crude Back to March Bearish Extreme
- Is There a Danger That Oil and Gas Runs out of Financing?
- USA Extends Wind-Down Window for Companies with Venezuela Assets
- Riled on Nord Stream Probe, Russia Summons European Envoys
- China Solar Exports Grow to $52B
- Saudi Arabia Snaps Up Russian Diesel and Sends Its Own to Europe
- Who Is the Most Prolific Private Oil and Gas Producer in the USA?
- USA EIA Slashes 2023 and 2024 Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- BMI Reveals Latest Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- OPEC+ Has Lots of Dry Powder for Further Cuts
- Are Oil and Gas Professionals Worried About AI?
- Could the Oil Price Crash in 2023?
- BMI Projects Gasoline Price Through to 2026
- Invictus Strikes Oil, Gas in Zimbabwe
- TechnipFMC Bags Exxon Deal Worth At Least $500MM
- Current Oil Price Pullback Wrapped Into Recession Fears