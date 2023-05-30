Shell Picks TechnipFMC for Dover Work

TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant iEPCI deal by Shell for its Dover development in the Gulf of Mexico.

TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation contract by Shell for its Dover development in the Gulf of Mexico.

TechnipFMC said that it would supply the subsea tree systems in addition to the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of the umbilical, riser, and flowline systems.

The Dover development will tie back to the Appomattox platform, where TechnipFMC previously supplied and installed the subsea production systems. To remind, TechnipFMC delivered the enhanced vertical deepwater trees, subsea manifolds, topside controls, a control system, and a distribution system for the Appomattox field.

Shell’s 100 percent-owned Dover discovery was made in 2018 within Mississippi Canyon, some 170 miles offshore southeast of New Orleans in about 7,500 feet of water.

“Dover represents a continuation of our decades-long relationship with Shell. We look forward to helping extend production in this prolific basin,” Jonathan Landes, President of Subsea at TechnipFMC, said.

It is worth noting that TechnipFMC considers a significant contract between $75 million and $250 million.

Shell announced the final investment decision for Dover in March this year. It will be a subsea tieback to the Shell-operated Appomattox production hub in the US Gulf of Mexico with two production wells produced through a 17.5-mile flowline and riser. Dover is expected to start production in late 2024-early 2025 and produce up to 21,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day at peak rates.

The company said at the time that the Dover investment underscored Shell’s long-term commitment to the US Gulf of Mexico, where production has among the lowest greenhouse gas intensity in the world for producing oil.

