Shell Offshore Workforce Contract Goes to Danos

The deal applies to Appomattox and eight other Shell GOM production assets. PHOTO SOURCE: Danos

Shell Exploration and Production Co. has awarded Danos a contract to provide a production workforce across Shell production assets in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM), Danos reported Thursday.

The GOM assets include Appomattox, Auger, Enchilada, Salsa, Mars, Ursa, Olympus, Perdido and Stones, Danos added in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

“Danos and Shell have partnered since 1971, and we are proud to continue that relationship,” remarked Danos owner Eric Danos.

Danos’ contract went into effect on May 1 and will employ 144 company personnel, the firm stated. It noted that positions include crane operations, control room and process operators, electricians, electronic technicians, instrument technicians, logistics roles and onsite supervisors.

“With a 73-year history, Danos has lived through many industry cycles,” stated Danos. “In today’s market, we understand the need to find innovative ways to provide services to our customers, and this contract is an example of that.”

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.