Shell Offshore Workforce Contract Goes to Danos
Shell Exploration and Production Co. has awarded Danos a contract to provide a production workforce across Shell production assets in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM), Danos reported Thursday.
The GOM assets include Appomattox, Auger, Enchilada, Salsa, Mars, Ursa, Olympus, Perdido and Stones, Danos added in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.
“Danos and Shell have partnered since 1971, and we are proud to continue that relationship,” remarked Danos owner Eric Danos.
Danos’ contract went into effect on May 1 and will employ 144 company personnel, the firm stated. It noted that positions include crane operations, control room and process operators, electricians, electronic technicians, instrument technicians, logistics roles and onsite supervisors.
“With a 73-year history, Danos has lived through many industry cycles,” stated Danos. “In today’s market, we understand the need to find innovative ways to provide services to our customers, and this contract is an example of that.”
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Recent Oil Market Rarity Resurfaces
- New Mexico Shale Sector Upended
- Enbridge to Shut Oil Pipeline
- Oil Groups Look at Texas Reopening Pause
- Sapura Cutting 20 Percent of Full Time Workers
- Shell Offshore Workforce Contract Goes to Danos
- Exxon Reportedly Preps for US Job Cuts
- Dril-Quip Makes Subsea Deal with Proserv
- Refiners Shun Venezuelan Crude
- Dow Sets Carbon-Neutral Target
- Oil Shock Upends Shale's Newest Powerhouse
- Continental Switching Gears on Production Curtailments
- Austin Chalk Wells Go Online
- US Rig Count Down 701 From Last Year
- Talos Acquires GOM Shelf Assets for $65MM
- Ovintiv's Head of Exploration Exits
- Oil Business Activity Index Sinks to Historic Low
- Report Projects $300B in Possible Asset Write-downs for Shale
- KBR to Exit Most LNG, Energy Projects
- Hamm Adds $57MM of Faith In Continental
- Oxy Faces Investor Lawsuit Over Anadarko Acquisition
- Permian Operator Fully Digitizes Completions Ops
- Texas Steel May Layoff Entire Workforce Amid Oil Slump
- BP America Names New Chairman, President
- Kuwait Ceases Hiring Foreign Workers for Oil Industry
- Chesapeake Plans Bankruptcy
- More Industry Job Cuts Coming
- US Rig Count Still in Freefall at 301
- Pioneer Energy Emerges From Chapter 11
- ConocoPhillips CEO Sees Shale Comeback