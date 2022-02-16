Shell Names Strategy, Sustainability, And Corporate Relations Director
Effective February 15, Ed Daniels has been appointed to the newly created role of Strategy, Sustainability, and Corporate Relations Director within Shell.
In his new role, Daniels becomes a member of the company’s executive committee and will be held accountable for Shell’s existing Strategy, Sustainability, and Corporate Relations organizations.
“Now is the right moment to bring these three strategic capabilities together in one Executive Committee directorate,” said Shell Chief Executive, Ben van Beurden.
“As we accelerate towards our goal of becoming a net-zero emissions business, we are putting greater emphasis on how we engage with all stakeholders on the many complex issues and opportunities related to the energy transition. With more than 30 years’ broad, relevant industry and leadership experience, Ed is perfectly placed to lead this work, and to bring additional strategic insights and perspectives to the Executive Committee,” the Shell CEO added.
Daniels has joined Shell in 1988 and has held roles in Shell’s Upstream, Integrated Gas, Downstream, and Projects & Technology businesses. He previously served as Shell’s UK Country Chair, and in his most recent role as Executive Vice President Strategy, Portfolio & Sustainability, he led the development of the company’s ‘Powering Progress’ strategy to drive the decarbonization of the energy system and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
Outside of Shell, he has served as the Technical Vice President for the Institution of Chemical Engineers (IChemE), is a Fellow at both the IChemE and the UK Royal Academy of Engineering.
Under the Powering Progress strategy, Shell has set targets to reduce the carbon intensity of the energy products it sells, in step with society.
This includes short-term targets of 3-4 percent by 2022 and 6-8 percent by 2023 – compared to 2016. It also includes medium- and long-term targets of 20 percent by 2030, 45 percent by 2035, and 100 percent by 2050 – compared to 2016.
The company has also pledged to invest $2-3 billion each year in its Renewables and Energy Solutions business, among other goals.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
