Shell Names New CFO As Uhl Prepares To Leave

Energy supermajor Shell has announced a change in its role of chief financial officer (CFO), effective April 1, 2022.

Shell said that it named Sinead Gorman as its new CFO. She will also become a member of both Shell’s Executive Committee and the Board of Directors.

After a distinguished career of 17 years with Shell, the last five years as CFO, Jessica Uhl will step down from her role on March 31, 2022. Jessica will be available to assist Sinead and the Board with the transition until June 30, 2022, after which she will leave the group.

“I am delighted to welcome Sinead to the leadership of our company. She combines broad finance, trading, new business development, and capital projects experience with a deep knowledge of Shell, and a strong commercial and external focus. I look forward to working with her in the execution of our strategy to accelerate Shell’s transition to a net-zero emissions energy business purposefully and profitably,” Shell Chairman Sir Andrew Mackenzie said.

Gorman is currently the Executive Vice President of Finance in Shell’s global Upstream business. She started her career as a civil engineer before embarking on a finance career when she joined Shell in 1999.

Since then, she has held several increasingly senior finance roles in Shell’s major businesses in Europe, North America, and globally. She will be based in London.

According to Shell, Uhl was a key architect of recent strategic changes, including the simplification of the company’s share structure and the relocation of the corporate headquarters, along with the roles of chief executive officer and chief financial officer, from The Netherlands to the UK.

However, due to family circumstances, a long-term relocation to the UK is not sustainable, and therefore she will step down from her role.

“The Board is immensely grateful to Jessica for her tremendous contribution to the company over many years, but particularly as CFO and especially during the past two years as we successfully tackled the many challenges presented by the pandemic,” Mackenzie stated.

“She has been instrumental in strengthening Shell’s financial position, putting in place measures to secure the company’s long-term health while delivering industry-leading cash flows year on year. Jessica has been an exemplary ambassador for Shell and the company’s strength today is testament to her professionalism, resolve, and values-driven leadership,” he added.

Uhl joined Shell’s Renewables business in 2004 in a finance and business development capacity and was appointed to CFO in March 2017. Before her appointment to CFO, Jessica held various senior roles in Shell in the Upstream, Integrated Gas, and Downstream businesses in the U.S., UK, and the Netherlands.

“It has been an immense privilege to contribute to Shell’s leadership as we sought to reposition Shell for the future. Our forward-thinking on the energy transition and firm commitment to reflect our principles and values in all we do make each day meaningful. I look forward to seeing what Shell achieves, knowing that the company is in very good hands,” Uhl said.

