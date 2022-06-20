Shell Names Maersk Viking Floater Of The Year

Shell has given recognition to Maersk Drilling's drillship Maersk Viking by naming it its 2021 Global Rig of the Year in the Floater Category.

Maersk Viking started a two-well exploration drilling contract with Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP) in April 2021, and Shell justifies the Rig of the Year award with all-around excellent performance in every area including safety, operational efficiency, and the safe and successful start-up of the campaign with BSP.

“2021 was an amazing year with many highlights for Maersk Viking, and it is a great honor to receive this award and recognition from Shell. The award is a testament to how we have delivered best-in-class performance during the start-up and completion of operations in Brunei in a year that was still challenged by Covid-19.

“I would like to thank everyone that helped us deliver this success, both our highly dedicated and capable crew and many onshore colleagues including the virtual rig team based in Gdansk. We’re proud to be able to build on this success in our current campaign with Shell in Malaysia,” said Menno Bosma, Unit Director for the Maersk Viking.

Maersk Drilling’s successful customer relationship with Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP) dates back to 2007 and has resulted in multiple Rig of the Year awards including three consecutive wins in the Jack-up Rig Category for Maersk Convincer from 2018 to 2020. In total, Maersk Drilling has now won nine Rig of the Year awards from Shell during the last decade.

“We’re extremely proud to receive this award which recognizes the extraordinary efforts of the entire Maersk Viking team in close collaboration with our long-term customers at BSP. I want to congratulate everyone that has contributed to this success, including both onshore and offshore colleagues as well as our partners with both the customer and the service companies involved.

“The award is also a testament to how well-aligned Shell and we are in our approach to all aspects of operations, and how this collaboration produces great results,” said COO Morten Kelstrup of Maersk Drilling.

Maersk Viking is a high-spec ultra-deepwater drillship that was delivered in 2013. It is currently operating with Shell offshore Malaysia.

