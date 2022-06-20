Shell Names Maersk Viking Floater Of The Year
Maersk Drilling’s drillship, Maersk Viking has been picked as the 2021 Global Rig of the Year in the Floater Category by the energy major, Shell.
Maersk Viking started a two-well exploration drilling contract with Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP) in April 2021, and Shell justifies the Rig of the Year award with all-around excellent performance in every area including safety, operational efficiency, and the safe and successful start-up of the campaign with BSP.
“2021 was an amazing year with many highlights for Maersk Viking, and it is a great honor to receive this award and recognition from Shell. The award is a testament to how we have delivered best-in-class performance during the start-up and completion of operations in Brunei in a year that was still challenged by Covid-19.
“I would like to thank everyone that helped us deliver this success, both our highly dedicated and capable crew and many onshore colleagues including the virtual rig team based in Gdansk. We’re proud to be able to build on this success in our current campaign with Shell in Malaysia,” said Menno Bosma, Unit Director for the Maersk Viking.
Maersk Drilling’s successful customer relationship with Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP) dates back to 2007 and has resulted in multiple Rig of the Year awards including three consecutive wins in the Jack-up Rig Category for Maersk Convincer from 2018 to 2020. In total, Maersk Drilling has now won nine Rig of the Year awards from Shell during the last decade.
“We’re extremely proud to receive this award which recognizes the extraordinary efforts of the entire Maersk Viking team in close collaboration with our long-term customers at BSP. I want to congratulate everyone that has contributed to this success, including both onshore and offshore colleagues as well as our partners with both the customer and the service companies involved.
“The award is also a testament to how well-aligned Shell and we are in our approach to all aspects of operations, and how this collaboration produces great results,” said COO Morten Kelstrup of Maersk Drilling.
Maersk Viking is a high-spec ultra-deepwater drillship that was delivered in 2013. It is currently operating with Shell offshore Malaysia.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- ConocoPhillips Makes Norway Gas Discovery
- Diesel Price Shock Imminent As Reserves Drop, Refining Lags
- USA Gasoline Price Falls
- Minister Says Libya Oil Output Has Risen
- Harbour Energy Asks Sunak for Windfall Tax Rethink
- Eni Introduces Hydrocarbons To Coral Sul FLNG
- Eni Becomes Latest Partner In Massive Qatari LNG Project
- Limited Tools Exist for Biden to Address Gasoline Prices
- Exxon Joins Neptune In Development Of L10 CCS Offshore Project
- Wood Chooses New Consulting Business Head
- Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter
- Oil Nosedives on Fed Inflation Actions
- Top Headlines: Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter and More
- Texas LNG Blast Spells Trouble for Europe
- New Development In Iran, Greece Tanker Seizure Story
- Norway Gasoline Hits $10 a Gallon
- Russia Sanctions Lead to $237B Decline in Oil Project Pipeline
- Freeport LNG Gives Update on Plant Blast
- Targa Agrees $3.5B Permian Deal
- Oil and Gas Prices To Rise Across The Board, Fitch Ratings Says
- Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter
- Rapidly Decaying Supertanker Could Explode at Any Time
- Oil Nosedives on Fed Inflation Actions
- Top Headlines: ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find and More
- Bankrupt Sri Lanka Takes Russia Oil
- Biden To Restart Idle Refineries To Tame Fuel Prices
- Iran Seizes 2 Greek Tankers
- Too Early To Speculate on ExxonMobil Refinery Fire Cause
- Oil Inventories Down to Dangerously Low Point
- Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecast