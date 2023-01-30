Shell Makes Host of Company Changes

Shell plc announced a host of executive committee (EC) and directorate changes on Monday.

In a statement sent to Rigzone, the company said it will reduce the size of its EC from nine to seven members “in a decisive move designed to simplify the organization further and improve performance as we deliver our Powering Progress strategy”.

The company noted that its Integrated Gas and Upstream businesses will be combined to form a new Integrated Gas and Upstream Directorate, led by current Upstream Director Zoe Yujnovich, and that its Downstream business will be combined with Renewables & Energy Solutions to form a new Downstream and Renewables Directorate, led by current Downstream Director Huibert Vigeveno.

Shell also revealed that the Strategy, Sustainability and Corporate Relations (SSCR) Directorate will be discontinued and that its Director Ed Daniels will step down from the EC and leave group service thereafter. Strategy will be brought together with New Business Development and, alongside Sustainability, will report direct to Sinead Gorman, Shell’s Chief Financial Officer, Shell highlighted, adding that corporate Relations will report direct to Shell CEO Wael Sawan.

The changes are expected to take effect on July 1, 2023, Shell outlined. They do not affect Shell’s financial reporting segments, which remain Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, Renewables and Energy Solutions, and Corporate, Shell revealed.

“I’m making these changes as part of Shell’s natural, and continuous, evolution,” Sawan said in a company statement.

“Our core purpose is to provide energy to our customers, safely and profitably, while helping them, and us, to decarbonize. I believe that fewer interfaces mean greater co-operation, discipline and speed, enabling us to focus on strengthening performance across the businesses and generating strong returns for our investors,” he added.

“Shell is a great company and we’re changing to ensure we become a great investment too. Simplifying how the organization works, in pursuit of higher performance, is critical to achieving that,” Sawan continued.

Rigzone understands that the changes announced on Monday directly impact only a small number of senior executives at EC, EVP, SVP and VP level. It is understood that Shell’s changes are not driven by affordability.

Shell’s Powering Progress strategy sets out the company’s plan to accelerate the transition of its business to net-zero emissions, Shell’s website highlights. The plan is designed to create value for the company’s shareholders, customers and wider society, according to Shell’s site.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com