Shell Makes Deepwater Discovery and More

Here are some of Rigzone's top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them...

Here are some of Rigzone’s top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

Shell Makes Significant Deepwater Gulf of Mexico Find

Shell Offshore Inc, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell, announced a “significant” discovery at the Leopard prospect in the deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The Leopard well encountered more than 600 feet of net oil pay at multiple levels, according to Shell, which said evaluation was ongoing to further define development options.

Read full article here

New 2021 and 2022 Oil Price Forecasts from EIA

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) updated its Brent spot price averages for 2021 and 2022 in its latest short term energy outlook. The organization warned, however, that its latest report is subject to heightened levels of uncertainty because responses to Covid-19 continue to evolve.

Read full article here

Velesto Provides Update on Sunken Rig

Velesto Energy Berhad provided an update on the Velesto Naga 7 rig, which was revealed to have submerged on May 4. The company announced last Thursday that the focus remained on rescue, evacuation, and recovery efforts and revealed that all 101 personnel on-board the rig had been transferred safely to Miri, Sarawak.

Read full article here

Applications Open for North Sea Greenhand Program

Atlas Professionals revealed it is now accepting applications for its Greenhand Program, which it says is designed to meet the North Sea drilling industry’s need for an inflow of competence assured greenhand roustabouts.

Read full article here

Schlumberger and NOV Want Faster Automated Drilling Adoption

Schlumberger and NOV reported that they are collaborating to combine their digital drilling automation offerings for wellbore construction. The agreement is designed to accelerate adoption of automated drilling by oil and gas operators and drilling contractors, the companies noted.

Read full article here

Seadrill Wins Contract to Support Pioneering GOM Project

Talos Energy reported recently that it has contracted Seadrill’s West Neptune drillship to drill the Tornado Attic well in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico. According to Talos, the Tornado Attic well will maximize its water flood enhanced oil recovery project in the Tornado field.

Read full article here

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com