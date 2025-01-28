Shell Makes Changes to Executive Committee as Vigeveno Leaves

Shell plc is making changes in its Executive Committee as Huibert Vigeveno, Downstream, Renewables, and Energy Solutions Director, steps down, effective March 31, 2025. Shell said in a media release that Andrew Smith will be appointed Director of Trading and Supply, and Machteld de Haan will be appointed Director of Downstream, Renewables, and Energy Solutions, with both joining the Executive Committee from April 1, 2025.

“I am grateful to Huibert for his outstanding contributions to Shell, driving our customer value proposition across a range of businesses and geographies, successfully leading the BG integration, and most importantly, for leading the transformation in Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions, through a disciplined focus on performance, portfolio and people”, Wael Sawan, Chief Executive Officer, said. “Today’s performance is testament to his leadership, and he leaves Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions strongly positioned for the future. I wish him well in his future endeavors”.

Smith had been appointed Executive Vice President of Trading and Supply in 2017, Shell noted. He served as Vice President of Downstream in Australia before leading the expansion of Shell's Australian liquefied natural gas and onshore gas businesses as Executive Vice President, Upstream and Country Chair.

Joining Shell as a refinery engineer in 1986, Smith has experience across the company's integrated value chains, including leading its petrochemical manufacturing operations in Singapore.

De Haan had been appointed Executive Vice President, Chemicals and Products in 2023, Shell said. Previously he was Senior Vice President of Lubricants Americas and subsequently became Executive Vice President of Global Lubricants.

She joined Shell in 1998 and has had several geographically diverse roles across Shell’s downstream portfolio including Mobility, Strategy, Fleet Solutions, Lubricants and most recently Chemicals and Products, Shell said.

The company added that the changes do not affect its financial reporting segments, which remain Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, Renewables and Energy Solutions, and Corporate.

