Shell Makes Another Discovery In GOM Perdido Corridor

Shell has made a material discovery at the Blacktip North prospect in the deepwater of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Oil supermajor Shell has made a material discovery at the Blacktip North prospect in the deepwater of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Shell said that the Blacktip North well encountered approximately 300 feet net oil pay at multiple levels. Evaluation is currently ongoing to further define development options.

Blacktip North is located in OCS block Alaminos Canyon 336, some 4.5 miles northeast of the recently appraised Blacktip discovery, 25 miles northeast of the recently announced Leopard discovery, 30 miles northeast of the planned Whale host, and 42 miles from the Perdido host.

Blacktip North is operated by Shell with an 89.49 percent stake and co-owned by Repsol which holds the remaining 10.51 percent stake.

“The Blacktip North prospect is the latest example of discovering new resources in our advantaged corridors,” Paul Goodfellow, Shell’s Executive Vice President of Deep Water, said.

“Our strategic positions, like the Perdido Corridor, are at the heart of value creation in the Gulf of Mexico, and they represent an opportunity to use our existing infrastructure to unlock the full value potential of our discoveries,” he added.

Shell added that Blacktip, Blacktip North, and Leopard discoveries were all opportunities to increase production in the Perdido Corridor, where the company’s Great White, Silvertip, and Tobago fields are already producing.

Earlier this year, Shell announced a final investment decision for the Whale deep-water development, also located in the Perdido Corridor. The company added that the Whale field is part of its Gulf of Mexico portfolio and that its assets there have some of the lowest greenhouse gas intensities in the world for producing oil.

Shell further stated that its Powering Progress strategy focuses on thriving through the energy transition through investments in lower-carbon energy solutions while continuing to pursue the most energy-efficient and highest-return Upstream investments.

“We will support this strategy through exploration by sustaining a strong pipeline of high-value, nearfield, and core discoveries, complemented by highly selective frontier plays,” the company claimed.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com