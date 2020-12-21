Shell Makes $2.5B QCLNG Deal

QGC Common Facilities Company Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell (NYSE: RDS.A), has announced that it has agreed the sale of a 26.25 percent interest in the Queensland Curtis LNG (QCLNG) Common Facilities to Global Infrastructure Partners Australia for $2.5 billion.



The Common Facilities are currently 100 percent owned by Shell and include LNG storage tanks, jetties and operations infrastructure that service QCLNG’s LNG trains. Upon completion of the deal, Shell will remain the majority owner and operator of the Common Facilities. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval in Australia and customary conditions and is expected to close in the first half of next year.



“This decision is consistent with Shell’s strategy of selling non-core assets in order to further high-grade and simplify Shell’s portfolio,” Shell said in a company statement sent to Rigzone on Monday.

“The sale will contribute to Shell’s expected divestment proceeds, without impact on people or the operations of the QCLNG venture and aligns Shell’s interest in the Common Facilities with its 73.75 percent interest in the overall QCLNG venture,” Shell added in the statement.



In the statement, Shell said natural gas is a core component of the company’s strategy to provide more and cleaner energy solutions and added that global LNG demand is expected to outpace total demand for energy. Shell also noted that the QCLNG venture is “crucial in helping Shell meet the world’s growing energy needs”.



Global Infrastructure Partners Australia is an affiliate of Global Infrastructure Partners, an independent infrastructure fund manager that makes equity and debt investments in infrastructure assets and businesses. Shell has been a pioneer in liquefied natural gas for more than 50 years, according to its website, which shows that the business is one of the world’s largest LNG shipping operators.

