Shell Looking for TikTok Expert

Shell revealed this week that it is looking for a full time TikTok channel manager in London.

The role is for a “TikTok platform expert, passionate about video, TikTok trends and able to drive the ambition to catapult Shell to be one the best content creators on TikTok”, according to a job brief posted by the company.

Shell noted in the brief that the purpose of the position will be to deliver and drive a Shell TikTok strategy. The eventual hire will “start a new chapter that will help Energy Engaged Audience and Gen Z worldwide understand in an engaging way the opportunities of Energy Transition and the Shell role and ambition in it”, Shell’s brief outlined.

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video, according to TikTok’s website, which notes that the platform’s mission is to “inspire creativity and bring joy”. TikTok, which is a product of ByteDance, launched outside of mainland China in May 17, ByteDance’s website shows.

Back in April, Shell published its Energy Transition Progress Report 2021 detailing the company’s progress over the past year. In a statement accompanying the release of the report, Shell’s CEO Ben van Beurden noted that it showed the “strong progress we have made towards our target to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050”.

This progress included critical investment decisions in the production of low-carbon fuels, solar and wind power, and hydrogen, and significant changes to Shell’s upstream and refinery portfolios, the company said in the statement.

Back in February this year, Shell announced the appointment of Ed Daniels to the newly created role of Strategy, Sustainability and Corporate Relations Director. Under the new role, Daniels became a member of Shell’s executive committee and has accountability for the company’s existing Strategy, Sustainability and Corporate Relations organizations.

“As we accelerate towards our goal of becoming a net zero emissions business, we are putting greater emphasis on how we engage with all stakeholders on the many complex issues and opportunities related to the energy transition,” Beurden said in a Shell statement on Daniels’ appointment.

