Shell Logs Lower Q4 Profit on Weaker Prices

Shell PLC on Thursday reported $3.66 billion in adjusted earnings, its definition of bottom line, for the fourth quarter of 2024, down by about 39.27 percent compared to the prior quarter and 49.89 percent against the corresponding period 2023.

Adjusted earnings per share landed at $0.6. Shell opened lower on the Amsterdam and London stock exchanges on results day.

The sequential fall “reflected higher exploration well write-offs, lower margins from crude and oil products trading and optimization, lower marketing margins and volumes, lower LNG trading and optimization margins, lower realized oil prices, and unfavorable tax movements”, according to results released online by the British energy giant.

Shell also recognized negative adjustments to fourth-quarter income comprising $2.2 billion in impairment charges and reversals, as well as losses related to asset sales. The third quarter had a $1.2 billion negative adjustment.

Oil and gas production available for sale totaled 2.82 million barrels per day (MMbpd) in the October-December period, compared to 2.8 MMbpd in the prior quarter and 2.83 MMbpd in the comparable period 2023.

In its integrated gas reporting segment, Shell logged 116,000 bpd of liquids output for sale and 4.57 million standard cubic feet a day (MMscfd) of natural gas for sale. The segment includes the conversion of gas into liquid fuels and other products and the delivery of these products to the market, as well as the sale of liquefied natural gas.

Shell’s realized prices upstream averaged $71 a barrel for liquids, down from the prior quarter, and $7 per thousand scf for gas, up from the prior quarter.

In the integrated gas segment the average realized liquids price stood at 63 per barrel, while that of gas landed at $8.1 per thousand scf.

Shell’s adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter came at $14.28 billion, down 10.77 percent sequentially.

Operating activities generated $13.16 billion in cash flow. Free cash flow was $8.73 billion.

Cash capital expenditure rose 39.88 percent quarter-on-quarter to $6.92 billion. Operating expenses totaled $9.4 billion. Return on average capital employed was 11.3 percent.

Dividend per share for the fourth quarter was agreed at $0.358, up four percent from the previous rate.

Shell opened a new $3.5 billion share buyback program, making this the 13th consecutive quarter with at least $3 billion worth of shares approved for repurchase.

Shell ended 2024 with $38.81 billion in net debt. It had $39.11 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

For the first quarter of 2025 Shell expects 930,000-990,000 boed in integrated gas production. Gas liquefaction volumes are expected to be about 6.6-7.2 million metric tons.

First-quarter upstream production is pegged at around 1.75 MMboed to 1.95 MMboed. Shell expects an 80-88 percent refinery utilization rate.

In a planned Canadian swap transaction this quarter, Shell expects to let go of its remaining oil sand stakes in exchange for an additional 10 percent interest in the Scotford upgrader and Quest carbon capture and storage projects.

