Shell Invests in $29B Qatar Liquefied Gas Project
Shell Plc has become the latest international energy company to invest in Qatar’s $29 billion project to boost exports of liquefied natural gas, as Europe races to shore up new supplies of the fuel.
The London-based firm followed TotalEnergies SE, Exxon Mobil Corp., ConocoPhillips and Eni SpA in buying a stake in the North Field East plan. Shell will get a 6.25% holding in the project, which will increase Qatar’s LNG production capacity to 110 million tons annually by 2026 from 77 million.
Shell’s chief executive officer, Ben van Beurden, announced the deal alongside Qatar’s energy minister, Saad al Kaabi, in Doha on Tuesday.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Citi Warns Oil May Collapse
- USA Drops Rigs Week on Week
- O&G Firms Investing In Diversity Reap Major Financial Benefits
- Bezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas Prices
- USA Sending More Gas to Europe Than Russia
- OEUK Chief Executive to Step Down
- Department of Interior Issues Proposed Leasing Program
- Chariot Picks Schlumberger, Subsea 7 for Anchois FEED
- Drones Sent Towards Israeli Gas Rig
- Travel Seems to Only Be Increasing
- USA Condemns Mortar Attacks on IKR Oil Infrastructure
- Citi Warns Oil May Collapse
- Who Produced the Most Oil and Gas in 2021?
- First-Ever 8th Gen Drilling Juggernaut Delivered To Transocean
- USA Drops Rigs Week on Week
- Permian Highway Pipeline in Expansion Project FID
- Shell Chief Says World Heading for Turbulent Period
- Where Will WTI Oil Price be at End-2022?
- Earthstone in $627MM Delaware Basin Deal
- Shell Looking for TikTok Expert
- USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz
- Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter
- Top Headlines: USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz and More
- Oil Nosedives on Fed Inflation Actions
- Top Headlines: Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter and More
- Too Early To Speculate on ExxonMobil Refinery Fire Cause
- Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecast
- ExxonMobil Made More Money Than God This Year
- Russian Oil Disappears as Tankers Go Dark
- OPEC+ Set to Remove All Production Curbs in August