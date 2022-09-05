Shell Investing In Malaysian Offshore Gas Project

Shell has taken a final investment decision to develop the Rosmari-Marjoram gas project offshore Malaysia which is set to reach first gas in 2026.

Supermajor Shell has taken a final investment decision (FID) to develop the Rosmari-Marjoram gas project located offshore Sarawak, Malaysia, set to reach the first gas in 2026.

The Rosmari-Marjoram fields are situated 135 miles off the Sarawak coast and will be powered by renewable energy, using solar power for the offshore platform. It will utilize power from 240 solar panels, while the onshore plant is connected to the Sarawak grid system which is supplied mainly from hydroelectric plants. Diesel generators and batteries are to be used as backup.

“Rosmari-Marjoram will help to deliver a secure and reliable supply of energy, responsibly and efficiently. This demonstrates our Powering Progress strategy – powering lives, generating value, and reducing emissions by using renewable energy to power Rosmari-Marjoram,” said Shell Upstream Director Zoe Yujnovich.

“The support and partnership from PETRONAS and the Government of Sarawak are critical to achieving this milestone with Rosmari-Marjoram. Shell has a long and proud history in Sarawak, and we look forward to contributing further to Sarawak and Malaysia’s economic growth through investments in competitive and resilient projects,” Ivan Tan, Shell Country Chair and Senior Vice President of Upstream in Malaysia, added.

The Rosmari-Marjoram development is one of the strategic projects to ensure a sustained gas supply to the Petronas LNG Complex.

The project comprises a remotely operated offshore platform and onshore gas plant, with infrastructure that includes one of the longest sour wet gas offshore pipelines in the world stretching more than 125 miles. The project is designed to produce 800 million scf of gas per day. Gas production is expected to start in 2026.

It is worth noting that the Rosmari and Marjoram deepwater sour gas fields were discovered in 2014. The development will consist of a subsea tie-back, an unmanned well-head platform, a pipeline to shore, and an onshore gas plant at Bintulu.

Rosmari-Marjoram’s Onshore Gas Plant marks Shell’s largest onshore project in Sarawak since the construction of Bintulu Crude Oil Terminal and the Bintulu Integrated Facility in the late 1970s.

Also, Shell is the operator of the project with an 80 percent interest while Petronas Carigali owns the remaining 20 percent.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com