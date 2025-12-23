Nashville in the Norphlet play 'marks INEOS' first successful exploration well in the region'.

Shell PLC discovered more oil on the United States side of the Gulf of America in the Norphlet play, license partner INEOS Group Ltd said Monday.

Nashville "marks INEOS' first successful exploration well in the region", the British diversified company said in an online statement.

"The Nashville exploration well was drilled more than five miles beneath the seabed and confirmed high-quality oil in one of the Gulf's most promising deepwater formations", INEOS said. "Further technical work is now underway to determine the size of the find", it said.

The partners plan to develop the discovery as a tieback to the Appomattox production platform.

Shell is operator of the well and the Appomattox hub with a 79 percent stake in each asset. INEOS owns 21 percent in each asset.

"This is a good result for INEOS Energy and an important step in building our presence in the U.S. Gulf where world-class resources are to be found and developed responsibly", said INEOS chief executive David Bucknall.

Earlier this year Shell put onstream a second tieback to the Appomattox production hub. Dover, discovered 2018 in Norphlet, produces 20,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day (boed) at peak, according to a statement by Shell April 8. Shell owns 100 percent of Dover.

It estimates 44.5 million boe of proven and probable reserves in Dover. Shell approved the project in the first quarter of 2023.

Dover is in the Mississippi Canyon in waters around 7,500 feet deep and about 170 miles off the southeast coast of New Orleans City, Louisiana, according to Shell.

The first Appomattox tieback, Rydberg, went online in the first quarter of 2024. Rydberg has a capacity of 16,000 boed. Discovered 2014, it has proven and probable reserves of about 38 million boe, according to Shell.

Rydberg is also within the Mississippi Canyon in the Norphlet Corridor. Rydberg is around 75 miles off the coast of Louisiana in approximately 7,450 feet of water, according to Shell.

Also in 2025 in the Gulf, Shell put onstream the Whale field, expecting production of up to 100,000 boed. Shell operates Whale with a 60 percent stake. Chevron Corp owns 40 percent.

Located in Alaminos Canyon Block 773, Whale features a semi-submersible production host in over 8,600 feet of water, according to Shell.

Discovered 2017, Whale holds estimated proven and probable reserves of 480 million boe. Its production facility is adjacent to the Shell-operated Silvertip field and lies about 10 miles from the Perdido spar platform, also operated by Shell, according to the company.

