Shell Idles LNG Ships Owned by Russia
Shell Plc decided to idle two liquefied natural gas vessels chartered from a Russian company, in the latest example of an energy giant seeking to avoid future sanctions or public condemnation tied to the war in Ukraine.
London-based Shell decided last month to take the ships out of service and bear the economic cost, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The ships are primarily used to ferry LNG within Asia and aren’t directly under sanctions, but the company decided to idle the ships as a precaution, said the people, who requested anonymity to discuss private details.
The SCF Barents and SCF Timmerman vessels have been anchored off the coast of Singapore for several weeks, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. The ships are owned by Sovcomflot -- a Russian state-controlled company -- and are under long-term charter by Shell.
Shell and Sovcomflot weren’t immediately able to comment.
The move is the latest by an energy company to self-sanction in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The situation is particularly touchy for Shell, as the company came under fire in early March for purchasing Russian crude at a steep discount. Since then, Shell said it won’t make any new purchases of Russian oil or gas.
The European Union has started to strengthen sanctions against Russian vessels. On Tuesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU is proposing to ban most Russian ships and trucks from entering the bloc. Russian-owned, controlled, chartered or operated vessels are already blocked from U.K. ports.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Shell to Write Down as Much as $5B on Russia Exit
- Oil Supply, Demand and Prices Become Clear
- Saipem Pens $150M Coral FLNG Maintenance Deal
- Domestic O&G Can Reduce UK Reliance On Imports, WoodMac Says
- C-NLOPB To Regulate Offshore Renewables With New Name
- Fissures in EU Russia Gas Response
- Americans Reveal What They Think Is Most Responsible for Gas Price Rise
- Equinor-Naturgy Team Looking To Develop Floating Wind Off Spain
- DOF Subsea Completes North Sea Decom Work For Repsol Sinopec
- Shell Idles LNG Ships Owned by Russia
- Top Headlines: A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and More
- Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs
- Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Further
- USA Government Comments on Gulf of Mexico Lease Program
- Exxon Sanctions Yellowtail Development Offshore Guyana
- Biden Oil Relief Plan Seen Backfiring
- Bullish Inventory Report Countered by USA SPR Release
- Exxon Gets Green Light For Yellowtail Project Off Guyana
- Shearwater Seismic Job To Enhance Production On Mariner Field
- Chariot Moroccan Well Holds More Gas Than Originally Thought
- A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico
- Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request
- Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way
- Top Headlines: A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and More
- No Bidders For Incredibly Cheap Russian Oil
- Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way
- Russian Oil Tanker Fleet Coming to a Standstill
- EIA Makes Huge 2022 Oil Price Forecast Adjustment
- USA Labels Aramco Attack Act of Terrorism
- Oil Prices Could Hit $240 This Summer