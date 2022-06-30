Shell Hires Maersk Rig For High-Impact Pensacola Well

Shell has stated that a rig contract has been signed for the drilling of the high-impact Pensacola exploration well in License P2252 off the UK.

A subsidiary of oil and gas supermajor Shell has stated that a rig contract has been signed for the drilling of the high-impact Pensacola exploration well in License P2252 off the UK.

Deltic Energy, Shell’s partner in the well, said that Pensacola will be drilled using the Maersk Resilient, a high-efficiency jack-up rig, which has been under contract to Shell since the start of June and is currently drilling a production well in the Southern North Sea.

Use of the Maersk Resilient should bring significant operational efficiencies that are naturally associated with being part of an extended program of wells.

Drilling of Pensacola remains scheduled to begin in the second half of September with seabed operations for placing of the rig due to start near the end of July.

According to Deltic, confirmation of the rig contract is a significant step forward for the company and a key milestone in the preparatory work required to support the drilling of this exciting prospect.

Pensacola is a Zechstein Reef prospect located to the northwest of the Breagh gas field in the Southern North Sea. Deltic estimates the prospect to contain gross P50 Prospective Resources of 309 bcf with a 55 percent geological chance of success which will rank Pensacola as one of the highest impact exploration targets to be drilled in the gas basin in recent years.

The Pensacola well is also being highly anticipated by the industry for its potential to unlock a significant new source of gas to the UK from the Zechstein Reef play, which has been successfully produced in northwest Europe from Poland to The Netherlands.

It also has the potential to demonstrate that the UK still has a significant level of previously unrecognized exploration upside which can deliver cost-competitive natural gas to UK-based businesses and homes and support the UK’s net-zero targets.

Deltic also stated that it remains funded for its 30 percent share of the Pensacola well costs.

“The signing of the rig contract coupled with the firming up of the drilling schedule is exciting news for Deltic as we move further down the runway towards the drilling of the Pensacola gas prospect.

“Pensacola is an increasingly valuable asset in the current energy environment and confirmation that the JV has now secured a high-quality drilling rig with an experienced team for the well is another key milestone as our planning continues to progress towards the drilling of this high-impact prospect,” Graham Swindells, Chief Executive of Deltic Energy, said.

To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com