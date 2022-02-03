Shell Has Momentous Year

2021 was a “momentous” year for Shell, according to the company’s chief executive officer Ben van Beurden.

The Shell CEO highlighted that, during the last 12 months, the company launched its Powering Progress strategy, which sets out a path to accelerate the transition of Shell’s business to net zero emissions, and simplified its share structure and organization.

Beurden also highlighted the company delivered a “very strong” financial performance in 2021, noting that its financial strength and discipline underpin the transformation of the company.

“Progress made in 2021 will enable us to be bolder and move faster,” Beurden said in a company statement.

“We have a compelling strategy, with customers at its core. We have ambitious plans to generate shareholder value, to decarbonize our products and to provide energy to our customers while respecting nature,” he added in the statement.

In its latest results statement, Shell posted adjusted earnings of $19.2 billion in 2021, which marked a notable increase from its adjusted earnings of $4.8 billion in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA in 2021 came in at $55 billion (2020: $36.5 billion) and cash flow from operations, excluding working capital, was $55.4 billion last year (2020: $29.4 billion).

Net debt reduced to $52.6 billion by the end of 2021, which is a $23 billion reduction compared with 2020. Share buybacks of $3.5 billion were announced last year. The company announced a share buyback program of $8.5 billion for the first half of 2022, including the remaining $5.5 billion of Permian divestment proceeds.

Following Shell’s latest results, the company’s share price was up in Amsterdam and London on February 3. Shell’s share price in New York had not yet been updated for February 3 at the time of writing.

Windfall Tax Calls

On the same day that Shell posted its full year 2021 figures, the UK Shadow Climate and Net Zero Secretary, and Labour member of parliament for Doncaster North, Ed Miliband, said in a statement on Twitter that “a windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas profits is the right thing to do”.

With oil + gas profits booming in recent months, a windfall tax on North Sea oil + gas profits is the right thing to do.



It will tell you all you need to know about where government stands if it again rejects this proposal which could help the British people through this crisis https://t.co/8CModirY6Q — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) February 3, 2022

The UK Labour party has previously called for a “windfall tax” on North Sea oil and gas “to stop energy bills rising over the next year”.

Industry body Oil & Gas UK (OGUK), which is changing its name to Offshore Energies UK, has warned, however, that a one-off windfall tax on the UK’s offshore oil and gas operators would cause “irreparable damage” to the industry and leave consumers even more exposed to global shortages.

“This idea is offering consumers false hope – and the risk of real long-term damage to UK Plc,” Jenny Stanning, OGUK’s external relations director, said in an organization statement last month.

The UK Labour party also pledged a “windfall tax” on oil companies in its manifesto back in 2019.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com