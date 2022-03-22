Shell Gets Green Light For Prelude FLNG Production Restart
An Australian watchdog has closed the investigation into the latest issues that caused Shell’s Prelude FLNG facility to halt production in December last year, clearing the path for restart.
A direction by the Australian regulator, the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA), issued in December, ordered Shell to shut down the facility until it can provide evidence production can resume safely and without risk to health and safety of the personnel on board.
However, in its latest update, NOPSEMA closed the order given to Shell. "We continue to work methodically through the stages in the process to prepare for hydrocarbon restart with safety and stability foremost in mind," a Shell spokesperson informed.
To remind, the facility has been offline since December 2, and while it is now clear to restart production, Shell’s CEO, Ben van Beurden said in February that it is unlikely Prelude FLNG will be brought back online in the first quarter of the year.
In December last year, a fault was encountered in one of the battery systems that are associated with the uninterruptable power supply. The unplanned event resulted in a complete loss of power at the facility, which subsequently led to unreliable and intermittent power availability over three days, during which multiple attempts have been made to restore reliable power.
By December 6, 2021, the failure to restore reliable power was seen to represent an ongoing impact and risk to the health and safety of the personnel on the facility and NOPSEMA arranged to visit the facility.
In February, Van Beurden noted that Australia’s regulations have also not helped a swift response to solve the issues because any experts entering Australia from abroad needed to isolate for a lengthy period due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Located some 295 miles northeast of Broome, Western Australia, in the Browse Basin, Prelude FLNG, can produce up to 3.6 million tons per annum of LNG, 1.3 mtpa of condensate, and 0.4 mtpa of LPG.
The Prelude FLNG facility is operated by Shell in a joint venture with Inpex which holds a 17.5 percent interest in the project. KOGAS and OPIC are the other two partners in the field and hold 10 and 5 percent, respectively.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
