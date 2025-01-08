Shell Flags Lower Gas Earnings as 2024 Ended on a Weak Note

Shell Plc said its natural gas divisions saw lower sales volumes and trading earnings, the latest sign that 2024 ended on a weak note for major energy companies.

The warning on Shell’s crucial natural gas division, in a fourth-quarter trading update published on Wednesday, was accompanied by figures showing a slight rise in operating expenses across the company and lower profits from buying and selling oil products.

Shares of Shell fell as much as 2% in London trading.

The figures were weaker than expected on “a combination of softness in both oil and gas trading” and “continued depressed margins in chemicals,” Citigroup Inc. Managing Director Alastair Syme said in a note.

It’s another indication of a fourth-quarter dip in earnings for the world’s largest energy companies. Late on Tuesday, Shell’s largest rival Exxon Mobil Corp. said its profit for the period took a $700 million hit from lower crude prices and narrowing refining margins.

In the closing months of 2024, unexpected weakness in what is typically one of the strongest seasons for oil demand forced big players in the market to adjust, with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies delaying the planned restart of some idle production. Brent crude futures have risen more than 3% so far this year, although many analysts see OPEC+ having little room to revive output with a supply glut looming.

The outlook for natural gas in the coming months is stronger, especially in Europe, where prices surged to a 14-month high after Russian gas flows through Ukraine halted following the expiration of a transit agreement.

Shell’s natural gas production in the fourth quarter is seen at 880,000 to 920,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day, down from 941,000 a day in the third quarter due to maintenance at the Pearl Gas-to-Liquids plant in Qatar, according to a statement from the company. Gas liquefaction volumes are seen between 6.8 million and 7.2 million tons, down from 7.5 million in the prior period.

“Trading and optimization results are expected to be significantly lower than the third quarter of 2024, driven by the non-cash impact of expiring hedging contracts” for the fuel, Shell said.

These hedging contracts were related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, when the London-based firm attempted to protect itself against supply shortages from one of the world’s largest gas producing countries, according to the company.

Shell’s update “looks soft relative to current expectations,” RBC Capital Markets Head of European Energy Research Biraj Borkhataria said in a note. “We expect the update to drive downgrades to consensus earnings expectations,” but “do not expect weaker results to impact shareholder returns or the broader outlook.”