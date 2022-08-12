Shell Finds Gas Off Colombian Caribbean Coast

Shell and its partner Ecopetrol have verified the presence of gas in the Gorgon-2 exploratory and delimitation offshore well.

The well, located in ultra-deep waters in the southern Colombian Caribbean, with a water column of about 7,900 feet meters, the largest carried out in Colombia, and a total depth greater than 13,100 feet. Gorgon-2, located approximately 43.5 miles from the Caribbean coast, was drilled with a state-of-the-art deepwater vessel.

The well confirms the extension of the gas discovery made in 2017 in Gorgon-1 and confirms the existence of an offshore gas province in Colombia, in which the Kronos and Purple Angel discoveries were also made – in 2015 and 2017, respectively – which today they are part of the South Caribbean.

Ecopetrol said that gas was one of the fundamental energy sources for national supply and the energy transition and is used daily by more than 10 million Colombian families.

“We are pleased to announce the completion of this ultra-deepwater exploration and delineation well. This result of the Gorgón-2 well will allow us to advance in the evaluation of these findings in the South Caribbean, which, in the event of eventual development, will allow increasing Colombia's gas reserves and supply the growing demand for this fundamental energy source for the energy transition that Ecopetrol and the country undertook”, says Felipe Bayón, president of Ecopetrol.

This achievement was possible thanks to the joint work with national and regional authorities and the exceptional performance of the professionals who participated in the operation, which includes a talented group of Colombians.

This province is being consolidated in 16 years of work, in which a detailed analysis and evaluation of the potential were carried out, and then wells were drilled in alliance with world-class companies.

As for the two companies, Ecopetrol and Shell are currently partners in South Caribbean blocks Col-5, Fuerte Sur, and Purple Angel, with a 50 percent stake each and Shell as the operator.

