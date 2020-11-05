Shell Extends Digital Twin Partnership

Shell Global Solutions International B.V. (NYSE: RDS.A) has signed an agreement with the engineering and industrial software firm AVEVA (OTCMKTS: AVEVF) to enable digital twin cloud-based services, AVEVA reported last week.

“We are delighted that Shell has chosen to extend its long and robust existing strategic partnership with AVEVA to support in enabling the digital twin cloud-based services,” Ravi Gopinath, AVEVA’s chief cloud officer and chief product officer, remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

AVEVA pointed out that it will provide Shell with its Engineering Data Warehouse technology, describing it as “one of the building blocks of the digital twin.” The firm contends the technology will advance Shell’s digital transformation across engineering, operations and maintenance functions, securely delivering information in context from a single source to various decision-makers across the organization. In addition, it stated the system will offer benefits in terms of asset reliability, efficiency and reducing unplanned downtime.

“This deployment is part of Shell’s recently announced strategy to deploy digital twin technology across its manufacturing sites,” stated Gopinath. “Implementing new technologies like IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things), extended reality and artificial intelligence has huge advantages with the digital twin of an operating environment and this cutting-edge technology is guaranteed to deliver immediate improvements for Shell’s operations.”

Johan Krebbers, Shell’s general manager for digital emerging technologies and vice president of IT innovation, noted that worker empowerment in “today’s new normal” demands remote access for monitoring, managing and optimizing production facilities.

“We are already witnessing the benefits of our strategic collaboration with AVEVA through our fully aligned vision for digital transformation,” commented Krebbers. “This has enabled us to conduct operations as well as seamlessly access the necessary applications to provide the insight, guidance and tools to ensure safe, effective and consistent work output, specific to each role.”

