Shell, Equinor Launch UK North Sea JV

Adura, the 50-50 JV, 'will be the UK North Sea's largest independent producer'.

Equinor ASA and Shell PLC have completed the combination of their oil and gas operations on the United Kingdom's side of the North Sea.

Launched Monday, Adura, the 50-50 joint venture, "will be the UK North Sea’s largest independent producer", Norway's majority state-owned Equinor said in an online statement.

Adura includes Equinor’s 29.89 percent stake in the CNOOC Ltd-operated Buzzard field, which started production 2007; an operating interest of 65.11 percent in Mariner, online since 2019; and an 80 percent operating stake in Rosebank, expected to come onstream 2026.

Shell will contribute its 27.97 percent ownership in BP PLC-operated Clair, which began production 2005; a 50 percent operating stake in Gannet, started up 1992; a 100 percent stake in Jackdaw, for which Shell is seeking new consent following a court nullification; a 21.23 percent operating stake in Nelson, which started production 1994; a 50 percent operating stake in Penguins, which started production 2003; a 92.52 percent operating stake in Pierce, which started production 1999; a 44.9 percent stake in BP-operated Schiehallion, which started production 1998; a 55.5 operating stake in Shearwater, which started production 2000; and a 100 percent stake in Victory, started up earlier this year.

Adura expects to produce over 140,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day in 2026, and also has several exploration licenses, Equinor said.

"Equinor will retain ownership of its cross-border assets, Utgard, Barnacle and Statfjord and offshore wind portfolio including Sheringham Shoal, Dudgeon, Hywind Scotland and Dogger Bank", Equinor said. "It will also retain the hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, power generation, battery storage and gas storage assets.

"Shell UK Ltd will retain ownership of its interests and projects that are part of the UK SEGAL system, namely Fife NGL Plant, St Fergus Gas Terminal and the Braefoot Bay facility, and in the Bacton onshore gas terminal and multiple assets in the Southern North Sea. It also retains its interest in the Howe asset as well as a number of assets that are post cessation of production".

Headquartered in Aberdeen, Adura employs about 1,200 people, Equinor said.

"Forming the largest independent producer together with Equinor is an historic moment for our business and the UK energy industry", said Shell executive vice president for conventional oil and gas Rich Howe. "With an exceptional asset base and industry-leading expertise, Adura is well-positioned to lead in this mature basin".

Adura brings together "two strong portfolios and decades of experience", said Equinor executive vice president for international exploration and production Philippe Mathieu.

On September 8 Equinor and Shell announced the appointment of Spirit Energy Ltd chief executive Neil McCulloch as Adura CEO and MSX International Ltd chair Nicoletta Giadrossi as Adura chair.

