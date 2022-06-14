Shell Enters Tender For Wind Farm Development In Polish Offshore

Shell has submitted bids under a recent public tender for proposals for new locations for offshore wind farms in the Polish zone of the Baltic Sea.

The locations involved in the tender will help Poland achieve its ambition to achieve 11 GW of installed capacity from offshore wind farms by 2040.

According to WindEurope, installations generating up to 28 GW of offshore wind energy may be built in the Polish part of the Baltic Sea by 2050. Thanks to many years of experience in the implementation of complex offshore projects in the North Sea, considerable potential, and knowledge in the field of offshore wind energy, and a wide presence in Poland, Shell can support Poland in using its huge wind energy resources and accelerating the transformation process of the energy mix.

Shell has also signed a sectoral agreement for the development of offshore wind energy in Poland, the aim of which is to increase the participation of Polish entrepreneurs in the supply chain in the context of the construction and operation of offshore wind farms. As part of the sectoral agreement, the industry undertook to create, directly or indirectly, up to 60,000 jobs by 2040 in Polish wind energy.

“Shell has been Poland's energy partner for 30 years and it constantly wants to support Poland in building a safer and sustainable energy system.

“Offshore wind energy, which has a chance to become the foundation of Polish transformation and energy independence, is an important part of Shell's plans to develop our activities in the field of low-emission solutions and support the decarbonization of many sectors of the economy.

“By signing the sectoral agreement for the development of offshore wind energy, we also undertook to support local communities and Polish companies, helping to create new jobs requiring high qualifications and developing local supply chains,” Piotr Kuberka, CEO of Shell Polska, said.

It is worth noting that Shell joined the wind energy industry over 20 years ago. Currently, the company's portfolio includes offshore wind farms in operation, construction, and development with a total capacity of approximately 21 GW in Europe, Asia, and North America.

Shell has been Poland's energy partner for over 30 years and currently employs almost 5,000 people. It operates in Poland as part of Shell Mobility, which includes over 430 fuel stations, lubricants, and business fleet services, as well as one of the largest business centers that serves 12 different Shell companies and departments around the world.

As one of the leading LNG suppliers on the global market, Shell also cooperates with Polish entities, satisfying the country's increasing demand for gas and LNG.

The company currently operates 844 MW offshore wind farms, with another 3.5 GW under construction. The company also has projects under development with a total capacity of 16.7 GW in Europe, Asia, and North America.

Shell's plans to build offshore wind farms include both conventional bottom-mounted wind farms and floating farms, as well as installations for generating hydrogen from wind power, and projects combining offshore wind technology with floating solar PV and storage facilities.

