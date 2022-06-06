Shell Enters Decarbonization Pact With Tokyo Gas, Osaka Gas

Oil and gas supermajor Shell has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Tokyo Gas and Osaka Gas for potential opportunities to accelerate decarbonization.

Tokyo Gas and Shell have a long history of cooperation in building and expanding the LNG supply chain. With the conclusion of the MOU, the companies will hold discussions and conduct assessments in areas of decarbonization, such as synthetic gas, hydrogen, bio-methane, and CCUS, to generate and develop new decarbonization solutions.

The agreement with Osaka Gas also includes assessing the potential of clean hydrogen, bio-methane as well as CCUS both domestically and internationally. A three-party deal between the companies explores the possibilities of synthetic methane as a decarbonization solution.

Tokyo Gas is collaborating with various entities in Japan and overseas to achieve net-zero CO2 emissions, a goal outlined in the Group management vision Compass 2030, by combining renewable energy, hydrogen, synthetic gas, CCUS, and other measures.

The Japanese company has set a target of introducing synthetic gas equivalent to 1 percent of our gas sales volume as of 2030 to bring synthetic gas into reality. To achieve this target and beyond, it is essential to establish a global supply chain, and we believe that Shell is one of the partners for this initiative.

Through the materialization of studies based on this MOU, we will contribute to the achievement of a ‘carbon-neutral and decarbonized society by 2050,’ which is a goal of the Japanese government.

“We have been delivering LNG to Japan for over 50 years and are proud to be part of Japan’s energy journey over the years. Customers are at the center of our energy transition strategy, and we are delighted to be collaborating with Tokyo Gas and Osaka Gas to explore the potential of developing a range of low-carbon energy products and solutions like hydrogen and renewables-based synthetic gas, among others, to meet their decarbonization needs,” Steve Hill, EVP Shell Energy, stated.

“We are very pleased to sign this MOU with Shell. Shell and Tokyo Gas have been leading the LNG industry in their respective capacities for half a century. Based on the framework of this agreement, we will continue to develop solutions to achieve a decarbonized society, including studying the possibility of a demonstration project that will contribute to the establishment of a synthetic gas supply chain. Tokyo Gas will continue to accelerate these initiatives in cooperation with the gas industry,“ Kentaro Kimoto, Tokyo Gas Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Executive of Digital Innovation Division, added.

