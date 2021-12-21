Shell Enters Chevron-Operated Block Offshore Suriname

Supermajors Chevron and Shell have signed a farm-out agreement for Block 5, located offshore Suriname.

Suriname’s national oil company Staatsolie said that Chevron’s Suriname arm transferred to Shell a third of its 60 percent interest in Block 5 (20 percent) for which it has a production sharing agreement.

Namely, Staatsolie signed a 30-year production sharing contract (PSC) with Chevron for the block in October this year. Block 5 is located in the shallow offshore area and has a size of 863 square miles.

Chevron gained exploration, development, and production rights by entering into this PSC. This deal marks Staatsolie’s first participation in offshore activities as a partner.

Following Shell’s farm-in, Staatsolie’s wholly-owned subsidiary – Paradise Oil Company – has retained its non-operated participating interest of 40 percent. But no other specific details of the new deal were disclosed.

It is worth noting that the farm-out deal was signed by Chevron’s Senior Commercial Advisor for Global Exploration Kevin Peters, Upstream Director at Staatsolie Rekha Bissumbhar, General Manager of Staatsolie Mike Resomardono, and Country Manager External and Government Relations for Shell in Suriname Annand Jagesar.

“Staatsolie welcomes the participation of a renowned party such as Shell in Block 5. The farm-out underlines the great interest there is in the offshore area of Suriname,” Staatsolie said.

“An interest that has been fueled by the recent major discoveries, but certainly also by Suriname’s good work in presenting prospects in the offshore blocks to the oil and gas world,” it added.

Staatsolie described Shell’s participation in Block 5 as an opportunity to increase the chance of more exploration successes in the Surinamese offshore by adding more expertise in the analysis of the block.

Concerning other Suriname and Chevron-related news, the supermajor and a consortium between TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy submitted winning bids for the relevant blocks offered in the Suriname Shallow Offshore Bid Round 2020/​2021 which closed for bidding on April 30.

This meant that Chevron obtain a stake in Block 5. Chevron agreed to pay a signing bonus of $30.88 million and is expected to cover the block’s exploration costs in the first phase that will last six years, divided into three two-year phases.

Under the PSC, Chevron should give preference to materials, services, and products offered by Surinamese companies under the condition that they meet the quality, price, and other commercial requirements.

The joint venture between TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy acquired interests in Block 6 and Block 8.

