Shell Completes Takeover of Pavilion Energy, Sale of Singapore Energy Park

Shell PLC said Tuesday it had completed separate transactions to take over Singapore-based liquefied natural gas (LNG) trader Pavilion Energy Pte. Ltd. and divest its Energy and Chemicals Park in the Southeast Asian city-state.

The British integrated energy company acquired all shares of Pavilion Energy from Carne Investments Pte. Ltd., an indirect subsidiary of Singaporean state-owned investor Temasek.

“The acquisition includes Pavilion Energy’s portfolio of LNG offtake and supply contracts, regasification capacity, and LNG bunkering business, strengthening Shell’s position in the LNG market”, Shell said in an online statement.

Pavilion has a “long-term” contracted supply of about 6.5 million metric tons per annum (MMtpa) and regasification capacity of around 2 MMtpa at National Grid Group’s Isle Grain LNG terminal in England, as well as regasification access in Singapore and Spain, Shell noted.

Additionally Pavilion holds a time charter for 3 M-type, electronically controlled gas injection LNG vessels and 2 TFDE (tri-fuel diesel electric) vessels. Pavilion also has an LNG bunkering business, whose first vessel was deployed early 2024, Shell said.

Shell’s purchase excluded Pavilion’s pipeline gas business in Singapore, which has been transferred to Temasek’s Gas Supply Pte. Ltd. The transaction also excluded Pavilion’s 20 percent stake in Tanzania’s Blocks 1 and 4.

“The acquisition will be absorbed within Shell’s cash capital expenditure guidance”, Shell said.

In Singapore, Shell, via its 2016 acquisition of BG Group PLC, already holds the first license to import LNG into the country and supplies nearly a quarter of national natural gas needs, according to the company.

Shell aims to raise its LNG sales by 4-5 percent through 2030. Last year it sold 65.8 million metric tons of LNG, while it recorded 29.1 million metric tons of liquefaction volumes.

‘‘We want to become the world’s leading integrated gas and LNG business and the most customer-focused energy marketer and trader, while sustaining a material level of liquids production”, chief executive Wael Sawan said in a statement March 25 for the company’s Capital Markets Day.

Shell holds stakes in 15 liquefaction plants in operation across Africa, Asia, Oceania and South America as of last year. Four more LNG projects in which Shell invested are under construction in Canada, Nigeria and Qatar, according to the company’s annual report.

In July 2024 Shell approved the development of the Manatee gas field in Trinidad and Tobago and signed a deal to acquire a 10 percent stake in Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.’s Ruwais LNG. The Abu Dhabi project is planned to have 2 LNG liquefaction trains with a total capacity of 9.6 MMtpa; deliveries are expected to start 2028.

In August 2024, Arrow Energy, Shell’s incorporated 50-50 venture with PetroChina, sanctioned phase 2 of the Surat gas development in Australia, which will supply the Shell-operated Queensland Curtis LNG facility.

Concurrently on Tuesday Shell announced the completion of a transaction selling its Energy and Chemicals Park in Singapore to CAPGC Pte. Ltd., a joint venture of Chandra Asri Capital Pte. Ltd. and Glencore Asian Holdings Pte. Ltd.

“The divestment is in line with Shell's ongoing efforts to high-grade its Chemicals and Products business”, a separate statement said.

The park on Bukom island houses an ethylene cracker complex with a capacity of up to 1 MMtpa and a 155,000-MMtpa butadiene extraction unit. It is also integrated with a mono-ethylene glycol plant at Shell’s petrochemical site on Jurong island. The park also produces base oils for Shell’s Tuas lubricants plant. Bitumen produced at the park, along with lubricants produced from base oils, is supplied to China and Southeast Asia, according to Shell.

The transaction with CAPGC was done through the sale of Aster Chemicals and Energy Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Shell Singapore Pte. Ltd.

“Staff in Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Singapore will continue their employment with Aster Chemicals and Energy Pte. Ltd. under the new ownership, providing continuity for staff and contributing to ongoing operational reliability and safety”, Shell said.

Shell did not disclose the financial details of the two transactions.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com