Shell Completes Simplification With Single Line Share Assimilation

Following a name change last week from Royal Dutch Shell plc to simply Shell, the company also confirmed the assimilation of the company’s A and B shares into a single line of ordinary shares.

Shell said in late December 2021 that its board decided to proceed with the simplification of the company’s share structure and align its tax residence with its country of incorporation in the UK.

Shell’s A and B shares were assimilated into a single line on Saturday, January 29, 2022. From Monday onwards, the shares will today begin dealings on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange – in each case as a single line of ordinary shares.

Shell’s American Depositary Shares will today start trading on the New York Stock Exchange as a single line of ADSs. No new share certificates will be issued in connection with the Simplification.

It is worth noting that the assimilation has not altered the total number of shares held by any shareholder or ADSs held by any ADS holder.

The total number of Shell’s ordinary shares in issue as of 7 AM UK time on January 31, 2022, is 7,650,025,905 ordinary shares.

This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Shell under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, as well as to the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets.

Together with the first Board meeting held in the UK on December 31, 2021, the change of the company’s name to Shell on January 21, and the assimilation of the A shares and B shares, the company’s simplification has now been implemented in full.

To remind, the company said that the simplification was designed to strengthen Shell’s competitiveness and accelerate both shareholder distributions and the delivery of its strategy to become a net-zero emissions business, the company said in a statement at the time.

The name change from last week was done after the company had been named Royal Dutch Shell since 1907. Over a century ago, the decision was taken to merge the Shell Transport and Trading Company with Royal Dutch and form the Royal Dutch Shell Group.

The business is now a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries.

