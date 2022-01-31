Shell Completes Simplification With Single Line Share Assimilation
Following a name change last week from Royal Dutch Shell plc to simply Shell, the company also confirmed the assimilation of the company’s A and B shares into a single line of ordinary shares.
Shell said in late December 2021 that its board decided to proceed with the simplification of the company’s share structure and align its tax residence with its country of incorporation in the UK.
Shell’s A and B shares were assimilated into a single line on Saturday, January 29, 2022. From Monday onwards, the shares will today begin dealings on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange – in each case as a single line of ordinary shares.
Shell’s American Depositary Shares will today start trading on the New York Stock Exchange as a single line of ADSs. No new share certificates will be issued in connection with the Simplification.
It is worth noting that the assimilation has not altered the total number of shares held by any shareholder or ADSs held by any ADS holder.
The total number of Shell’s ordinary shares in issue as of 7 AM UK time on January 31, 2022, is 7,650,025,905 ordinary shares.
This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Shell under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, as well as to the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets.
Together with the first Board meeting held in the UK on December 31, 2021, the change of the company’s name to Shell on January 21, and the assimilation of the A shares and B shares, the company’s simplification has now been implemented in full.
To remind, the company said that the simplification was designed to strengthen Shell’s competitiveness and accelerate both shareholder distributions and the delivery of its strategy to become a net-zero emissions business, the company said in a statement at the time.
The name change from last week was done after the company had been named Royal Dutch Shell since 1907. Over a century ago, the decision was taken to merge the Shell Transport and Trading Company with Royal Dutch and form the Royal Dutch Shell Group.
The business is now a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990
- A Perfect Storm for Diesel Prices
- U.S. Judge Scraps GOM Lease Sale Due To Climate Impact
- Chevron Profit Falls Short of Forecasts
- Exploration Co Drills 3 Wells Close to Henry Hub Terminal
- Shell Starts Up 20MW Hydrogen Electrolyzer In China
- Oil Markets Enjoy Degree of Inflation Immunity
- James Fisher Launches Decommissioning Firm
- Top Headlines: Royal Dutch Shell Changes Name and More
- Methane Cloud Spotted Near Pipelines in Iowa
- Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990
- A Perfect Storm for Diesel Prices
- Aramco Signs 50 Deals
- Analyst Forecasts Oil Moves Through February and Beyond
- U.S. Judge Scraps GOM Lease Sale Due To Climate Impact
- Halliburton Excited About Multi-Year Upcycle
- KUFPEC Makes First Operated Offshore Discovery
- Hess Increases Budget With Most Going To Guyana And Bakken
- TechnipFMC Scores Large Buzios Field EPCI Deal
- Oil Down as Equities Fluctuate and US Dollar Soars
- COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find
- USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden
- Top Headlines: USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden and More
- Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990
- Shell Taps Out As Amazon Warrior Sails Away From South Africa
- Royal Dutch Shell Changes Name
- Petronas Makes Gas Discovery
- Exxon Makes 2 New Discoveries Offshore Guyana
- Shale Titan Ready to Pump More Oil If Market Wants It
- Top Headlines: COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find and More