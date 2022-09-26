Shell Chooses TechnipFMC For Jackdaw Tieback

TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant EPCI contract by Shell for work on the Jackdaw development, located in the UK North Sea.

TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract by Shell for work on the Jackdaw development, located in the UK part of the North Sea.

TechnipFMC said that the contract covered pipelaying for an 18.5-mile tieback from the new Jackdaw platform to Shell’s Shearwater platform, as well as an associated riser, spoolpieces, subsea structures, and umbilicals.

According to the company, the tieback will use pipe-in-pipe technology, which is designed for high-pressure, high-temperature use.

“We’re excited to embark on this significant project together in the UK North Sea. Our strong technical record and our ability to design, engineer, construct and install were key to our success in winning this award,” Jonathan Landes, President of Subsea at TechnipFMC, stated.

Although TechnipFMC did not provide an exact value of the deal, it said that they consider a significant contract between $75 million and $250 million.

As for the Jackdaw project, it will comprise a wellhead platform that is not permanently attended, four production wells, and a 20-mile pipeline from the Jackdaw WHP to the Shearwater gas hub. Peak production from the field is estimated at 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The FID was taken by Shell in late July. The project is expected to come online in the mid-2020s, and at peak production rates, could represent over 6 percent of projected UK North Sea gas production in the middle of this decade, with operational emissions of less than 1 percent of the whole UK basin. That is enough energy to heat 1.4 million homes.

Gas from the Jackdaw field will come ashore at St Fergus, where Shell is involved in the development of the Acorn Carbon Capture and Storage project, which could sequester CO2 from industrial clusters in Scotland, the UK, and northern Europe. The Acorn project could also reform natural gas into low-carbon hydrogen, by capturing and storing CO2.

Jackdaw is part of Shell U.K.’s broader intent to invest $20 to $25 billion in the UK energy system in the next decade, subject to Board approval and stable fiscal policy, with the aim of investing 75 percent in the development of low and zero-carbon products and services.

Aside from this project, Shell intends to build two new floating offshore wind farms around the Scottish coast, which could power six million homes, along with a target of having 100,000 public EV charge points operational in the UK by 2030.

To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com