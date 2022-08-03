Shell Chooses Aker Solutions For Jackdaw Platform Construction
Supermajor Shell has awarded a contract to Aker Solutions for the delivery of a not permanently attended installation (NPAI) for the Jackdaw gas field.
The award follows the completion of front-end engineering and design work (FEED), awarded in June 2019. The scope includes engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of the complete wellhead platform, consisting a topside and steel jacket as well as related load-out and offshore hook-up and commissioning.
Aker Solutions will book the award as an order intake of between $2.4 – 3.65 billion in the third quarter of 2022 in the Renewables and Field Development segment.
Fabrication of the wellhead platform will happen at Aker Solutions’ yard in Verdal, Norway, and at its peak, the project will employ over 300 people. The steel substructure including a pre-drilling deck is to be delivered from Aker Solutions’ facilities to Shell in 2023, and the topside in 2024. In the project, Aker Solutions will continue the cooperation with external suppliers Rambøll and Leirvik, who were part of developing the FEED.
“We are pleased that Shell selects us to develop a cost-effective platform for this major North Sea gas field. We will build on our strong topside solutions and executions model which involves reusing facilities and equipment and bringing onboard solid experience from similar developments from both internal Aker Solutions resources and external partners,” said Sturla Magnus, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions’ topsides and facilities business.
“We aim to be a leading supplier of energy solutions, and the Jackdaw development contributes to the ambition of the British government to boost domestic energy output to enhance energy security. The project forms part of our broader intent to both play a key role in the transformation of Europe’s energy sector and help accelerate the security of supplies,” said Kjetel Digre, CEO of Aker Solutions.
As for the field, Jackdaw field is located approximately 155 miles east of Aberdeen, Scotland, and is adjacent to the UK-Norway median line. It will consist of a new Wellhead Platform, four production wells, and a 20-mile pipeline from the Jackdaw WHP to the Shearwater gas hub. Peak production from the field is estimated at 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
At peak production rates, Jackdaw could represent over 6 percent of projected UK North Sea gas production in the middle of this decade.
To remind, Shell won official consent to develop the Jackdaw natural gas field in early June, eight months after the country’s regulator blocked the project on environmental concerns. Shell took a final investment decision for the project a month later.
In a new environmental statement submitted in March, Shell said it would reduce venting and change a treatment process at Jackdaw which would lower the amount of emissions from the project.
This was immediately met with protests as the Just Stop Oil coalition demanded the Government protect the ‘livable planet’ and halt all new oil and gas licenses and consent. They were not alone as Stop Cambo, Extinction Rebellion, and others calling for No New Oil and Gas opposed Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng’s approval of the Jackdaw project.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
