Shell, Chevron Start Production in Whale Field in US Gulf of Mexico

Shell PLC and Chevron Corp. have put onstream the deepwater Whale field on the United States side of the Gulf of Mexico, expecting a peak production of 100,000 gross barrels of oil equivalent a day (boed).

British energy giant Shell operates the development with a 60 percent stake through Shell Offshore Inc. Its U.S. partner Chevron owns 40 percent through Chevron USA Inc.

Located in the Alaminos Canyon Block 773, Whale will have a semi-submersible production host in over 8,600 feet of water. Up to 15 wells will be tied back to the host via subsea infrastructure, according to the owners.

The partners have managed to speed up works by leveraging engineering and construction techniques used for Shell and Equinor ASA’s Vito field, put online early 2023, Shell said in an online statement. Vito has a four-column semi-submersible host in the greater Mars Corridor. It is Shell’s first deepwater platform in the Gulf of Mexico to employ a simplified, cost-efficient host design, according to the company.

“Whale replicates 99 percent of the hull design and 80 percent of the topsides from Vito”, Shell said. “It also features energy-efficient gas turbines and compression systems, operating with around 30 percent lower greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity over its life cycle than Vito”.

However, the 7.5 years it took for Whale to achieve first oil from discovery included a year of delay in reaching a final investment decision “following our cash preservation strategy during the COVID pandemic”, Shell said.

“This deepwater development enhances our leading Gulf of Mexico portfolio, where our oil production has among the lowest GHG intensity in the world”, compared to other members of the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers, it said.

Discovered 2017, Whale holds estimated proven and probable reserves of 480 million boe. Its production facility is adjacent to the Silvertip field, also owned by Shell and Chevron, and lies about 10 miles from Shell and Chevron’s Perdido spar platform.

“Whale demonstrates our focus on driving more value with less emissions from our upstream business as we deliver the energy people need today”, said Zoë Yujnovich, Shell’s integrated gas and upstream director. “It will make a significant contribution to our commitment to bring projects online, with a total peak production of more than 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from 2023 through 2025”.

Bruce Niemeyer, Chevron president for exploration and production in the Americas, said separately, “Production from Whale brings Chevron another step closer to reaching 300,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico by 2026”.

Chevron said, “The milestone is Chevron’s latest following a year when it achieved first production from its industry-first high-pressure Anchor project and commenced water injection operations at two projects to boost production at the company’s Jack/St. Malo and Tahiti facilities in the Gulf”.

