Shell Awards Digital Twin Contract

Shell Global Solutions International B.V. (NYSE: RDS.A) has awarded Kongsberg Digital an enterprise framework agreement to supply digital twin software, Kongsberg reported last week.

The deal covers digital twin cloud-based services for the global portfolio of assets and capital projects under Shell’s upstream, integrated gas, downstream and manufacturing business lines, Kongsberg noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

“Shell is a frontrunner when it comes to the development and adoption of cutting-edge technologies for the energy industry, and now the are looking to increase operational optimization and value creation through broad and deep digitalization of their asset portfolio,” remarked Hege Skryseth, Kongsberg Digital’s president. “They are a perfect partner for Kongsberg Digital, where we proudly invest in deep industrial solutions that turn digital value creation into reality.”

Kongsberg stated that it will deploy its “Kognitwin” energy Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product to provide Shell’s global assets with integration, visualization and analytics capabilities. The firm added that its digital twin service platform integrates and contextualizes real-time sensor data, historical data, engineering information and other transactional business data across a variety of data sources. Moreover, it pointed out the technology will help Shell to improve work processes and optimize facility performance via digitalization – and expand the company’s scope of remote operations when adopted.

“We are delighted to have this opportunity and (are) confident that our approach, which combines deep industry domain and digital expertise with hybrid analytics, will be of great benefit to Shell,” commented Skryseth.

According to Kongsberg, the award followed a multi-stage competitive tender process. The company noted that its technology emerged as the leading solution in Shell’s final step of the evaluation: a competitive proof-of-concept.

“Our collaboration with Kongsberg Digital in developing digital twins brings in a new era of visually interacting with data and models at the asset, equipment and component level,” stated Yuri Sebregts, Shell’s chief technology officer. “Digital twins drive efficiency by enabling remote operations, automation and significantly improved collaboration. It supports our front-line operations to better leverage insights from big data, transforming ways of working to unlock value and increase resilience in the changing business environment.”

