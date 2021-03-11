Shell Appoints New Chair

Royal Dutch Shell plc's (NYSE: RDS.A) board of directors has announced the appointment of Andrew Mackenzie as the company's new chair.

Royal Dutch Shell plc’s (NYSE: RDS.A) board of directors has announced the appointment of Andrew Mackenzie as the company’s new chair, with effect from the conclusion of Shell’s 2021 Annual General Meeting on May 18.

Mackenzie will succeed Chad Holliday, who will step down on May 18 having served as chair for six years and as a board director since September 2010. Mackenzie joined Shell’s board in October 2020, after serving as group chief executive officer of BHP from 2013 to 2019. He also previously worked for Rio Tinto and had a 22-year career at BP.

The search for a new chair was led by Euleen Goh, Shell’s deputy chair and senior independent director. The process was said by Shell to have been “thorough and robust” and included engagement with some of Shell’s larger investors, the company added. In addition to proven experience of leading a large, complex international organization, the requirement was for someone with significant experience in capital discipline and with the ability to balance, and judge the timing, of the transformational changes that Shell needs to make, Shell revealed.

“I am delighted to welcome Andrew as my successor,” Holliday said in a company statement.

“I have nothing but confidence in Shell’s bright future – the challenges of the past year only strengthened my conviction in the company as I watched colleagues across the business find strength to sustain vital energy supplies in the most exceptional circumstances,” he added.

“Andrew brings a wealth of leadership and sustainability experience, scientific curiosity and commercial acumen that ideally equip him to help Shell navigate the energy transition and deliver on the far-reaching Powering Progress strategy. His track record in business performance transformation also means he brings all the skills and rigor needed to guide Shell’s management in all their most significant decisions,” Holliday continued.

Commenting on his new role, Mackenzie said, “it is a privilege to be appointed chair of this great company, particularly at such a pivotal time for the industry and wider society”.

“I am honored to succeed Chad, whose chairmanship of the board I have much admired and who I know will be warmly remembered,” he added.

Ben van Beurden, Shell’s chief executive officer, said, “Chad’s first-class frontline business experience, tireless commitment to the highest standards and clear vision were all instrumental in making Shell the resilient business we have shown ourselves to be”.

“I am looking forward to working with Andrew. We are emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic with a clear and distinct strategy that I believe will enable us to seize the opportunities presented by the energy transition. I cannot think of anyone better than Andrew to take this role,” he added.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com